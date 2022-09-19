Bananas come in all shapes and sizes, but the best way to have them? Battered and deep fried. Which is why we’ve scoured the island for the best goreng pisang in Singapore.

What’s there not to love? Literally translated to “fried banana:, goreng pisang is a popular Southeast-Asian street snack that’s hugely popular in Malaysia, Indonesia, and of course, Singapore. Unlike most western versions, which basically pan fries the banana, our local version ups the ante a fair bit.

The snack, which can be eaten at any time of the day, comprises a thin layer of batter that forms a crispy golden layer after it’s deep fried. The end result? An explosion of sweet, hot, and gooey banana as soon as you bite into it.

The best part is that you’re essentially eating fruit will be enough to convince you that it’s still good for you — albeit probably more mentally than physically. The snack is so well-loved, that many stalls have gotten creative with their deep fried offerings, so you’ll also find variations such as tapioca, nian gao (sweet rice cake), and sweet potato – perfect if you can’t decide.

But don’t worry, we’re not counting calories today either. In no particular, read on for our favourite locales to get the crispy treat in Singapore.

Where to find the best goreng pisang in Singapore:



