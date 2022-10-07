The Lion City might as well be synonymous with chicken rice, although calling it our national food inspires our Malaysian neighbours to debate this issue ardently online.

Us Singaporeans are nothing short of an opinionated bunch, and everyone seems to have specific preferences when it comes to the best chicken rice in Singapore. But although the dish was created by immigrants from Hainan in southern China and adapted from a Hainanese dish called Wenchang chicken, the one thing we can all agree on is that it tastes pretty damn good.

A number of nuanced factors play into individuals pledging loyalty to a particular store. Everything from the dish’s style (choose between steamed, roast, and soya sauce chicken); the fragrant greasiness of the rice; the silky texture of the meat and skin that’s achieved by gingerly poaching the bird; and even the sweet-savoury flavours of the accompanying sauces and chilli can inspire the most fervent discussions.

Whether you’re looking for good ol’ hawker classics, or want to get fancy with restaurant variations, read on for our list of the best Hainanese chicken rice in Singapore.

Where to find the best Hainanese chicken rice in Singapore:

(Hero and featured Image credit: Alex Ortega / EyeEm/Getty Images & Five Star Chicken Rice)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore