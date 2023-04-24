Seah Im Food Centre Guide: The Best Hawker Stalls At Harbourfront

Seah Im Road isn’t a significant Singapore landmark, but its namesake hawker food centre reveals otherwise. Located near Harbourfront MRT station, Vivocity, and in close vicinity to Sentosa Island, Seah Im Food Centre enjoys heavy foot traffic from office workers, residents, and tourists, who are attracted by the wide variety of food choices.

The southern food centre, which recently reopened after a six-month interior renovation, has offered affordable food in the area for over 30 years since opening in 1984. Before Harbourfront Centre and Vivocity even existed, the Harbourfront Precinct homed the now-defunct World Trade Centre and still-operational bus interchange at the foot of Mount Faber.

Seah Im Food Centre is the go-to hawker hub in Harbourfront

As the Harbourfront district flourished over the years, this food centre remains an affordable eating spot. From tourists to Sentosa, Mount Faber hikers, and white-collared workers from nearby offices, to residents from Telok Blangah and Kampong Bahru, many often visit this hawker hub to have a satisfying value-for-money meal. Explorers who visit Labrador Park, Henderson Waves, and Horticulture Park also often make the food centre their pit stop to reward themselves with delectable dishes after a fruitful hike.

At Seah Im Food Centre, a diverse food spread featuring different cuisine awaits. Frequent diners here usually rave about stalls offering local favourites like boneless duck rice, epok-epok, Yong Tau Foo, lor mee, fried chicken rice, Indian rojak, and more. Some hawker stalls have even been in business since they started operating in 1984 – a testament to the quality of food there. This food centre also has halal-certified hawker stalls selling food for the Muslim demographic.

Although air-conditioned food courts have been sprouting in Harbourfront Centre and Vivocity, many still flock here for value eats that are worth the sweat.

Here are the 10 best hawker eats to order in Seah Im Food Centre at Harbourfront.