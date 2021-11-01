It goes without saying well all have a craving for spices and chillies. After all, in a city where spicy sauces and sambals are permanent fixtures on the dining table, you can bet that Indian cuisine ranks high up on the list of favourites for foodies.
No, we’re not talking about roti prata. There’s so much more to Indian cuisine than just the flaky dough — from the smoking hot tandoor ovens of the North Indian kitchen to the richness of South Indian dishes.
No matter where your preferences lie geographically, or how much of an interpretation you’re seeking with these classic, time-tested dishes, you can bet that there’s plenty of options here in Singapore. And what better time to explore them all than over Deepavali 2021. The holiday, also known as the Festival of Lights, falls on 4 November this year. This means that you can expect special menus and Indian sweets (aka mithai) from all your favourite restaurants too.
Ready for a gastronomic adventure? Read on for the best Indian restaurants in Singapore that are offering unforgettable dine-in and delivery menus this Deepavali.
8 best Indian restaurants in Singapore to try in 2021:
At Yantra, expect familiar dishes elevated with a contemporary twist, making each dish one to remember. For starters, try the Nihari Gosht with makai pulao, a deliciously tender spiced lamb meat gravy dish. Apart from food, they are also serving a modest selection of cool beers and wines to complement your dishes.
Ask any Singaporean where to head to for Indian cuisine, and more likely than not, they’ll direct you straight to Muthu’s Curry. This family restaurant is the go-to and famed for their tantalising spicy fish head curry. Their menu is an extensive one, so be sure to look through all the categories before placing your order. We recommend giving the lamb chops a go — each succulent piece is laden with thick gravy made with freshly ground spices and tomatoes, a perfect complement to a slice or two of naan.
At Rang Mahal, find mouthwatering plates like the Tandoor-Grilled Seabass, the Lamb Roganjosh and the crowd favourite Palak Paneer. But if you’re spoilt for choice, dive into the set menus to help you along with your next dining experience. Order the Diwali Celebration Set Menufrom now till 5 November 2021 and you’ll also get two delicious Rang Mahal Signature Diwali Mithais with your meal.
Nothing is as easy a scoffing down a plate full of biryani. The offerings at Bismillah Briyani are not only packed with flavour, they are also light on the stomach: meaning no after-lunch food comas or an uncomfortable feeling of indigestion after. Still not convinced? Find our honest review of Bismillah Briyani here. There is no minimum order for delivery, however, delivery charges apply.
One Michelin-starred Thevar stands at the once-busy streets of Keong Siak, a contemporary Indian grill that really hits the spot after a long day at work. Chef Murugan Thevar was inspired by his travels around South Asia and his heritage to create Thevar, a modern establishment made for the fashionable crowd. Here, get your hands on the Iberico pork chop, complete with sweet Medjool dates, tamarind and mango mustard, or the coriander and coconut sothi that’s made with tellicherry pepper cured hamachi.
If you’re looking to try some Bengali dishes, you might want to consider getting your fix at Mustard. Here, find comforting plates laced with the crucial spice (mustard, if it isn’t obvious already), such as the Chingri Maacher Malai Curry, their signature dish of succulent prawns simmered in a coconut cream that’s infused with cinnamon, cloves and cardamom. For dessert, make sure to get the Malpoa, an anise-flavoured semolina pancake that’s signature to the region of Bengal. Islandwide delivery is available.
Expect quite the experience at Firing Superstar. If its photogenic Wes Anderson-esque interiors aren’t enough to impress you, be prepared to be won over by the food. Here, Indian food is reimagined by chef Thiru (previously executive sous chef at Spago by Wolfgang Puck), who drew upon his personal memories of family recipes and flavours rooted in tradition, but through fresh, playful lens. Those celebrating Deepavali from 1 — 6 November 2021 will get to enjoy a special menu that features Chef Thiru’s specials, including the Chat Masala Foie Gras and Masala Crab with Caviar.
There might be a number of good Indian restaurants around, but not all of them offer the same finesse with their cocktails. Indian tapas bar Flying Monkey scores high with not only its quirky menu of pan-Indian dishes — think Chilli Cheese Naan, Kaffir Fish Tikka, and the likes — but also modern interpretation of classics, such as Chicken Tikka and Beef Vindaloo. An extensive menu of Indian-inspired cocktails — as well as gins — are available to ensure you have a good time.