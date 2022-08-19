To the untrained eye, any dish that’s labelled ‘rojak’ looks like a hot mess.

The smorgasbord of fruits and vegetables in Chinese rojak, for instance, is made to look even less “gram-worthy” with a coating of peanuts, prawn paste and tamarind sauce. If you’d like to check out some of the best places in town to have them, we’ve rounded up eight spots for you here.

Today, however, we’re spotlighting the deep-fried goodness that is Indian rojak, also known as Mamak Rojak.

An experience in itself, customers are first invited to take their pick from the vibrant display of ingredients at the stall, ranging from assorted cucur (fritters) and potatoes to cuttlefish, eggs, tofu and fishcake. Here, everything you choose is sent to sizzle in a wok of hot oil, then roughly chopped up.

The result is a plate of brown, yellow, and orange, interspersed with a scattering of green chillies, cucumber and raw onions. Here, take any one of the crispy one-bite pieces and dip lavishly into the sauce provided and you’ll get an explosion of textures and flavours and textures all at once.

If you’re already hungry like us, read on for our best picks of the best Indian rojak in Singapore.

(Hero and featured image credit: @sonqsg via Instagram)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

6 places for the best Indian rojak in Singapore: