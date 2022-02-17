From Tteokbokki To Corn Dogs: Here’s Where You Can Satisfy Your Korean Street Food Craving In Singapore

There are many things we miss about South Korea, and one of them has to be the food.
Specifically the delicious, unpretentious Korean street food you can find just about anywhere. It also doesn’t help that our favourite K-Dramas tend to remind us ever so often about it.
While we are able to fly to Seoul now via the VTL, sometimes all it takes is a hearty meal to satisfy our wanderlust. Besides, the idea of going through all the administrative work, paying for multiple ART and PCR tests just for food isn’t exactly appealing either.
One of the most popular shopping streets in Seoul, MyeongDong used to be teeming with tourists and Korean street food vendors lining the road, but with COVID-19, many shops and streets vendors have closed.
Our favourite Korean street food joints in Singapore:
Unlike American corndogs, Korean corn dogs are skewered, then coated in a sweet flour batter and sometimestopped with diced potatoes and cornflakes. But that’s not all — these corn dogs are also smothered with a layer of sugar after being deep fried for extra indulgence. At 82 Bunsik, there’s a neat selection of six corndogs to choose from, but our favourite has to be the Mozz, a mixed skewer of mozzarella and hotdog.
Apart from the Ang Mo Kio location, 82 Bunsik has another outlet in Bedok’s Djitsun Mall.
Cafe Own, a sister joint of 82 bunsik, also has the brand’s corndogs and croffles (croissant waffles), but they’ve also included a couple of bingsu options for you to beat the heat with. Considering how bingsu joints in Singapore have been slowly disappearing, we love that we can still get the icy treat here together with other sweet treats.
Dining at a Pocha in Korea is always a special experience. You gather with your friends late at night inside a makeshift red tent by the street, pop a couple of soju bottles and dig into Korean comfort food. If you’re looking to recreate that vibe here in Singapore, then head to Pocha in a Forest. From makgeolli with Korean pancakes and chimaek to favourites like corn cheese and rice balls, you’re guaranteed to have a good time here.
Tteokbokki fans, this one’s for you. A pot of tteokbokki for two to three diners here comes with a hearty portion of long and short rice cakes, fishcakes, spring onion, cabbage, rice noodles, and boiled egg that are cooked right at the table. Here’s a hot tip: add a serving of the gooey Cheese Fall into the pot for that extra indulgence (sorry, lactose intolerant friends). Other items on the menu include an assortment of fritters, Korean blood sausage and fried chicken.
9PM Kkochi touts itself to be the first Korean street food and skewer place in Singapore. Choose between the customisable Cup Bab and the Kkochi Box (these come with carbs like dry ramyeon so you’ll definitely be satiated) or just the saucy skewers that’ve either been coated in a Korean marinade or seasoned with Korean spices.
We’ve been missing the stuffed sandwiches from Egg Drop, and seeing celebrities have them in dramas certainly doesn’t help our cravings either. Singapore’s very own Egg Stop is the answer. Think thick toast that’s been buttered and toasted right in front of you, before being stuffed with a generous amount of fillings. Our favourites here include the Beef Chilli Cheese and the hearty Fried Chicken Sando.