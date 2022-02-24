From Chimichangas To Tacos: Here’s A List Of The Best Mexican Restaurants In Singapore

You don’t need a reason to drink Margaritas, especially since World Margarita Day is being celebrated across the world this week.

And what better way to pair it with a tasty serving of some of the best Mexican food, which you can get right here in the city. To help you on your way to “Margaritaville”, we’ve sorted out some of the best Mexican restaurants in Singapore that takes pride in serving the tastiest food and all forms of the classic cocktail.

There’s the grand old dame of Margarita’s, which has been in the business since 1988. Also on Dempsey Hill is La Salsa, which serves a wide variety of Mexican fare plus frozen margaritas in jugs. Cafe Iguana is another long-serving institution, popular for its salsas and free-flow tortilla chips, while Chimichanga Little India offers its signature deep-fried burrito and a Mezcal take on the drink.

Two concepts come courtesy of the Super Loco group: Chico Loco, which goes crazy over spiced rotisserie chicken, and Lucha Loco keeps Mexican street food honest. Papi’s Tacos turns the heat up on the Margarita with spicy habanero chilli, while Nixta does corn the traditional way plus a dedicated Margarita section on its bar menu.

(Main and featured image: Lucha Loco)

8 best Mexican restaurants in Singapore for great food and margaritas: