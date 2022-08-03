No Mid Autumn Festival is complete without a delicious mooncake or two.

Over the years, we’ve seen the humble mooncake transform from being a festive treat into an extraordinary piece of pastry. This of course brings us to the subject matter at hand — where to get your hands on the best and most creative mooncakes that Singapore has to offer this Mid Autumn Festival 2022.

As with previous years, hotel and restaurants chefs have come up with a slew of delicious new flavours to attract diners. From alcohol-infused to vegan options, there’s no shortage of delicious and inventive mooncakes to discover this year.

To prevent you from making the same mistakes we did, we’ve taken the liberty to list out as many of our favourites this year as possible. From good to strange, and some plain predictable, we’ve tried as many as our blood sugar count would allow. After all, you wouldn’t want to be wasting calories on average mooncakes, right?

Read on for the best mooncakes that Singapore has to offer.

The best mooncakes in Singapore to usher in Mid Autumn Festival 2022 with:

(Hero image: Janice Wong; featured image: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore