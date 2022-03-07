From Pork Chop To Chicken Chop, Where To Get The Best Western Food In Singapore

Western food is a pretty broad term that probably wouldn’t fly in newer joints here in Singapore these days.

It’s almost akin to lumping cuisines like Chinese, Korean, Thai and Indian into one broad spectrum that is Asian food — to say we’d be quite confused when ordering at a stall like that would be quite the understatement. Yet, the term ”western food” in Singapore finds its footings in the Hainanese community, many of whom worked for British households as cooks or kitchen help during the time of British colony.

As a result, localised twists to dishes like Fish and Chips, Pork Chop, and Chicken Chop were born, some even with accompanying sides like baked beans, rice and pasta. This has translated to the dishes in Singaporean households too — we’re pretty sure your grandmother has served fried eggs that have been slathered with a serving of heated baked beans (from a can, no less) with rice at some point.

While you probably won’t be able to find the same combination at a restaurant these days, you can reminisce that same iconic taste at these old school western food stalls. Here, choose your main — fried fish, chicken chop, or even lamb chop, if you’re feeling fancier — before you get served a generous side of fries, baked beans, buttered bread and the occasional coleslaw. Be sure to squeeze a generous amount of chilli on the side for the ultimate old school western food meal.

Here’s where to find the best old school western food stalls in Singapore:

