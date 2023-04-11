Savour The Best Otah At These Six Spots In Singapore

In a nasi lemak, between two buns, or on its own, otah is always a delight. Here is where to get the best otah in Singapore.

Otah is a grilled fish cake of Southeast Asian origin. Spanish mackerel is commonly used, which is pounded into a paste and flavoured with coconut milk and spices such as lemongrass, turmeric, and chilli. It is wrapped either in banana or nipa pam (attap) leaves, secured with toothpicks, and traditionally cooked over charcoal. It is then eaten with dishes such as nasi lemak, placed in a sandwich, or alone.

While the name otah is common in Singapore, it is a subversion of the original descriptor of otak-otak, or Bahasa for “that which looks like brains.” Other variations here include otar or otak. Whatever it is called, a good otah should be smooth and luscious.

Today, small hawker stalls in Singapore specialise in otah, which is why Tan Beng at Old Airport Road Food Centre is a gem. Other purveyors have since turned otah-making into an industrial process while keeping its enticing traits, such as Hiang Soon at Jalan Kayu and Hougang Otah. Check them out below.

Where to get the best otah in Singapore:

