Laksa variations from Sarawak to Penang have well traced roots. It is less so with dry laksa in Singapore.

Amongst the variety of laksas available in Singapore, dry laksa is an oddity. It is the only one that is a noodle dish rather than soup, but carries laksa’s hallmark flavours and toppings. Instead of being simmered in a broth like assam laksa and nyonya laksa, dry laksa is stir-fried. The method of frying concentrates the pastes and spices, further locking in the flavours, resulting in a dish that’s packed full of flavour.

While the dish has been having a moment with local diners, its history is murky. In a research paper by Dr Jean Duruz, an Adjunct Senior Research Fellow at the University of South Australia, owner of the now-shuttered Rose Apple Deli, Linda Kan claimed to have invented this style.

Dry laksa is also served at prominent Peranakan restaurants here including Violet Oon and Straits Chinese Nyonya Restaurant, which suggests its origins lie there. Other places offering it in Singapore include Curry Times and Eurasian restaurant Quentin’s.

Local microbrewery Sevendaze has it on their taproom menu, and home businesses Jelebu and Let’s Jiak have made it their speciality. If you haven’t had the opportunity to try this dry version of laksa out, we’ve listed out some places that serve some of the best. Read on for more.

(Hero and featured image credit: Violet Oon Singapore)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Where to find the best dry laksa in Singapore