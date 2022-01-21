Welcome The Year Of The Tiger With These 2022 Reunion Dinner Menus

Gatherings are going to be a lot more intimate this year, especially as restrictions continue to limit only five diners at a table. However don’t let that sway you from enjoying a reunion dinner with the fam in Singapore for Chinese New Year 2022.

After all, it is easily the most important aspect of the festivities. The annual affair often comes with the expectation of a whole feast at the table, but we’re not one to slave over the stoves at home — especially not with our new outfits. To make things simpler this year, we recommend ordering a set menu from some of our favourite Chinese restaurants in town.

These sumptuous menus often dole out some of the most exquisite and premium ingredients during this season too, so you can be sure it’ll be a night out to remember.

Staying-in? You can also opt for bak kwa, and yusheng dishes that you can enjoy at home.

The best dine-in reunion dinner set menus in Singapore to book for Chinese New Year 2022:

As reunion dinner set menus generally differ from the regular set menus, it’ll be best to call or email the restaurant and make a reservation directly. (Hero and featured image credit: Summer Palace)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.