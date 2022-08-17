Dip it in mustard, eat it plain or with noodles. There’s no denying the appeal of this appetizing dish.

Crispy, fatty, and meaty: Cantonese-style roast pork belly can do no wrong. Don’t believe us? Peruse these eight places in Singapore, which serve some of the country’s best examples and put that statement to the test.

Also known as siew yoke (Cantonese) or sio bak (Hokkien), roast pork belly originated from the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou and has since spread all over the world. It is typically marinated with five spice powder and salt. The skin is prickled to encourage blistering before being slow roasted either in a charcoal or gas oven.

In Singapore, roast pork belly is usually available from barbecued meat stalls that also offer char siu or roast duck as well as wanton noodle hawkers. You can’t miss it, hanging next to a compendium of roasted meats these stalls offer.

And then, there’s the way it is consume. Some prefer their roast pork belly with rice or noodles. However it can also be used as a base for stir-fry dishes. You can spot some of these creations at most chap fan (mix rice) stalls.

Most however would simply enjoy it on its own. See below on where to get some of Singapore’s top versions.

8 places to get the best roast pork belly in Singapore

