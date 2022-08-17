Dip it in mustard, eat it plain or with noodles. There’s no denying the appeal of this appetizing dish.
Crispy, fatty, and meaty: Cantonese-style roast pork belly can do no wrong. Don’t believe us? Peruse these eight places in Singapore, which serve some of the country’s best examples and put that statement to the test.
Also known as siew yoke (Cantonese) or sio bak (Hokkien), roast pork belly originated from the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou and has since spread all over the world. It is typically marinated with five spice powder and salt. The skin is prickled to encourage blistering before being slow roasted either in a charcoal or gas oven.
In Singapore, roast pork belly is usually available from barbecued meat stalls that also offer char siu or roast duck as well as wanton noodle hawkers. You can’t miss it, hanging next to a compendium of roasted meats these stalls offer.
And then, there’s the way it is consume. Some prefer their roast pork belly with rice or noodles. However it can also be used as a base for stir-fry dishes. You can spot some of these creations at most chap fan (mix rice) stalls.
Most however would simply enjoy it on its own. See below on where to get some of Singapore’s top versions.
(Hero and featured image credits: @joelllyee / Instagram)
8 places to get the best roast pork belly in Singapore
This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
Jump To / Table of Contents
The Lavender Road flagship of a growing roast meat chain, chef Martin Ong marinates his signature crispy pork belly only with sea salt for undiluted pork flavour, then roasts it the traditional way over charcoal. The skin is thin, almost wafer-like, which shatters to reveal juicy fat and tender meat with a lovely smokiness.
Tuesdays – Sundays, 10am – 8pm
(Image credit: @joelllyee / Instagram)
Choon Kee started out at an Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park canteen before moving to Golden Mile Food Centre. Despite being a relatively new comer to the longstanding hawker centre, it sees a long line of diners who come for its shatteringly crispy skin and succulent meat.
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays – Saturdays, 10.30am – 3pm
(Image credit: @george.kooi / Instagram)
Part of ABC Brickworks hawker centre, Fatty Cheong is known for its bu jian tian char siu, which is taken from the armpit of the pig. But its roast pork belly is a sleeper hit. Deeply meaty with a crackling skin, it pairs well with their briny chilli sauce.
Mondays – Wednesdays, Fridays & Saturdays, 11.30am – 8.30pm
(Image credit: @yummicraft / Instagram)
One of the hallmarks of Maxwell Food Centre, Fu Shun Shao La Mian Jia is run by Mr Kwai, a longtime Tanjong Pagar resident who opened his stall in 2008. With a recipe passed down by his in-laws, his roast pork offers a thick crispy skin and a good ratio of fat to meat.
Mondays – Saturdays, 11.30am – 8pm
(Image credit: @jiamtaorotee / Instagram)
Operating for over three decades, Kim Heng roasts Cantonese style roast meats over charcoal, which gives their pork belly a captivating smoky flavour. The skin is brittle and crispy, while the juicy meat has lovely bouncy texture.
Thursdays – Tuesdays, 9am – 7pm
(Image credit: @foodninjagram / Instagram)
Mei Mei is run by the younger sister of the famous Kay Lee Roast Duck stall, which was sold for S$4 million to a conglomerate in 2014. A popular eatery in the Ubi industrial estate, her crispy pork belly is flavourful and juicy with thick crackling. Complement the meat’s richness with double boiled soups of watercress or bitter gourd.
Weekdays, 10am – 5pm
Weekends, 10am – 3pm
Part of the Rong Liang Ge group of Cantonese restaurants, this Michelin-recommended stall is famous for their roast duck and healthier choices like spinach noodles. The thick-cut roast pork belly is a worthy contender too, pairing crispy skin with soft meat full of five spice.
Daily, 7am – 9pm
(Image credit: @jimmyfooddiary / Instagram)
Based in Old Airport Road hawker centre, Roast Paradise continues to roast their pork belly the old fashioned way, over charcoal. It is deeply caramelised with an aromatic smokey flavour, yet retains an alluring crispy skin.
Tuesdays – Saturdays, 11am – 6pm
Sundays, 11am – 5.30pm