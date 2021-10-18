Who doesn’t love a good well made sandwich?

The dish is hardly a tough one one to make at home: all it takes is some bread and just about anything you can find lying in your fridge or on the table. The usual suspects? Egg and mayonnaise, ham and cheese, or even just a simple peanut butter and jelly (both from the same bottle, you know that kind).

To satiate the ever-growing hunger pangs of diners in Singapore , bistros and restaurants have taken the liberty to elevate the humble sandwich, complete with generous fillings and incredible combinations, all wedged between slices of butter-toasted brioche or sourdough. While this may seem like no big feat, there’s a fine line to toe between a well-balanced union of flavours and an abominable fusion of ingredients. If you’re wondering where to find some of the former, we’ve got you covered.

Read on for the full list of sandwiches in Singapore that we’re drooling over right now.

