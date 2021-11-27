Hottest Teppanyaki Restaurants In Singapore

More than just a cooking over an iron plate, Teppanyaki has become a performance art for many diners and chefs alike.
The word Teppanyaki is coined from the Japanese words “teppan” meaning iron plate and “yaki” which translates to cooked over direct heat, and was said to be introduced in 1945 by Shigeji Fujioka, the founder of Kobe-based restaurant Misono.
The fast, theatrical movements and large-pan sizzles weren’t an instant success with the locals, but in the post-war climate, this style of cooking became a hit amongst the Western soldiers who were stationed in the region.
Just about anything can be considered teppanyaki, as long as it’s cooked over the iron griddle. This includes meats, vegetables and carbohydrates like yakisoba and rice. Okonomiyaki, a savoury Japanese pancake that’s layered with many ingredients over a wheat flour batter, is also considered Teppanyaki.
With its increased popularity over the years, teppanyaki restaurants in Singapore have upped their game to create dishes that are both culinary and visually entertaining, whether its food stunts like throwing an egg in the air and catching it with a spatula or stacking onion rings to create a flaming volcano.
Here’s where you can expect both a feast for your eyes and your stomach. Pro tip: Teppan-Ya boasts a fantastic view of the city, so be sure come in during sunset to satisfy your appetite and your IG story feed. While you can always customise your meals with a la carte dishes, we think every teppanyaki junkie should try their Teppan Kaiseki Course. With every order of your selected main dish, you’ll be served a portion of the salad, signature appetisers, sashimi, dobin mushi and fried rice.
If you’re looking for an elevated teppanyaki experience, you won’t go wrong with Shima Restaurant. The Goodwood Park Hotel restaurant is designed with elegant dark wood interiors and marbled table tops, complete with dishes that feature the freshest and finest ingredients that are air-flown weekly from Japan. While the Teppanyaki-Kaiseki set remains a popular option for many diners, those with bigger appetites should definitely make a beeline for their Teppanyaki Lunch Buffet.
A trip to Keyaki will make you forget that you’re even on our sunny island. The Japanese restaurant is nestled within a reimagined Japanese garden. Here, the gorgeous locale features delightful Omakase menus, but guests can also order a la carte teppanyaki meats, seafood and vegetables as well. Our personal favourite? The humble but superbly fragrant Garlic Fried Rice, with a serving of the Wagyu Beef Sirloin on the side.
You’re more than welcome to pop by Teppan Works for a quick lunch, but if you have some time, we recommend you stay for their Omakase teppanyaki menu. Think an assorted range of seafood that’s fired up on the grill, big cuts of meats and the restaurant’s signature Okonomiyaki to round up the meal with.
While Teppan Kappou Kenji finds itself a firm favourite amongst the working crowd in Tanjong Pagar for their quality Express Lunch sets, it’s the restaurant’s on-point teppanyaki dishes that keep diners coming back for more.