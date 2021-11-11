When it comes to a quick and decadent meal, nothing quite satisfies like a wagyu sando. Fortunately in Singapore you can find places where you can indulge in this delectable and decadent sandwich.

The beauty of the sandwich lies in its simplicity. It’s essentially a slab of marbled meat fried in panko crumbs; a lick of tangy sauce; and two slices of crustless white bread.

The wagyu katsu sando isn’t an entirely new concept: it’s an elevated version of the tonkatsu sandwich commonly found in Japanese convenience stores. The premium offering has been around for a few years and can be traced back to specialty yakiniku restaurant Sumibiyakiniku Nakahara in Tokyo, where Chef Kentaro Nakahara first served it as a dessert.



Then in 2019, it begun making a huge splash in other Asian dining capitals. Bangkok came first and by September 2019, Hong Kong followed suit. Now it seems the bars and restaurants here have picked up its deliciousness.

Take for instance Live Twice which not only serves up a solid beef katsu sando, but also ebi and cheese variants while Deadfall at Barbary Coast boasts an unconventional TTW (tater tot waffle) sando.