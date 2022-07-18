Making Yong Tau Foo (YTF) at home is simple enough.
But if you don’t want to fuss about in the kitchen, here are the best yong tau foo spots to visit in Singapore.
If you’re not up for making the broth from scratch with soybeans and anchovies, all you’ve got to do is buy a set of pre-packaged ingredients, boil them in a pot, add the noodles and you’re ready to go. If you like it dry, you can even purchase sweet sauce or have a bowl of glorious brown meat gravy ready to douse your platter with.
The Hakka dish is popular even for those eating out. Besides giving you the illusion of dining clean while on a diet, the dish allows for endless permutations, making it the ultimate meal for a variety of palates. We don’t want to burst your bubble but whether it’s truly healthy really depends on what you choose — right down to your carbs and whether you’re having it dry or with soup. As health conscious as we are, there are certain dishes we believe deserve some sort of leeway when it comes to calorie-counting, and yong tau foo is certainly one of them.
While we mourn the loss of establishments like the famous Xi Xiang Feng Yong Tau Foo in Ang Mo Kio and Ampang Niang Tou Fu in Katong, we’re getting our fix elsewhere. Read on for the full list of where to get the best yong tau foo in Singapore.
Where to find the best Yong Tau Foo in Singapore:
While the queues at 109 Yong Tau Foo are pretty long during lunch hour, both the food and the people move really quickly too. The selection is pretty neat; expect the standard mix of ingredients to choose from — our favourite bit the beancurd skin, which is flash-fried to order. On days you’re feeling a little healthier, opt for the flavourful clear broth that’s not overly salty, but if a hearty meal is what you’re seeking for, the thick, creamy laksa gravy will be right up your alley.
Disclaimer: Fu Lin is not the place you want to be if you’re opting to “go healthy”. Rather than blanching each ingredient in broth, you have your chosen pieces deep-fried to perfection, laid on a plate and blanketed in a thick meat-mushroom gravy. Each ingredient costs anything between S$0.40 to S$2, and there is a minimum order of six pieces. Personally, our favourite part of the meal is the thick bee hoon that’s served with your order, drenched in the same sauce your pieces come with.
Instead of clear soup, dry, or laksa, Fong Yong Tau Foo has a special broth for those who love Thai flavours: Tom-yum soup. Every item here is priced at a standard S$0.70, and a special shout out goes to the clean, neatly organised counter for an even more enjoyable dining experience. Apart from interesting pieces like the bacon-wrapped enoki, and carrot stuffed with fish paste, we also love how you can help yourself to the fried shallots, sweet sauce, laksa leaves, chilli and peanuts at the counter too.
Let’s face it, we’re not exactly health junkies, so in the name of #YouOnlyLiveOnce, we’re spotting another yong tau foo stall that’s clearly only good for the soul. Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo has a whole array of fried food options that’ll appeal to the glutton in you; think treats like Mozzarella pork dumplings and Hup Chong hotdog fishcake that you won’t find elsewhere. The one ingredient that many regulars get is the fried meat balls –each little handmade flavour bombs that are made with fresh pork and dried seafood.
Unlike the usual endless approaches to YTF, Yong Xiang Xing Dou Fu clearly believes there’s only one right way: with a standard bowl of the same nine ingredients served in a clear soup. The S$5 bowl’s winning broth is unassuming at first glance, but it packs a clean balance of savouriness and a light touch of sweetness. We find ourselves slurping it down to the last drop here on most days.
We enjoy coming to Seng Heng Family Restaurant for the laksa gravy yong tau foo, which is neither too thick or rich. Here, the dish takes on a more familiar spin, an old-school taste of what traditional Yong Tau Foo used to be like. You’ll find yourself spending about S$7 for a table of two, which is pretty affordable in our books.
