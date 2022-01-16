Unconventional Yusheng Dishes To Try In Singapore This Chinese New Year 2022

Getting ready for Chinese New Year 2022? Well, nothing will get the ball rolling than a serving of yusheng and we have a few suggestions to on where you can find some of the best in Singapore.

The Singaporean/Malaysian tradition is often symbolised with abundance, prosperity and good fortune and we could all use with some of that these days, if we’re to be completely honest.

While the regular off-the-shelf option works for many in a pinch, we think it best to #treatyourself to some better options this year. After all, it’s an annual affair celebrating reunion and the well-being of our loved ones, so why not go all out? We’ve put together a list of some of the most interesting yusheng dishes in Singapore that will make Chinese New Year 2022 an unforgettable one.

Try these best and most unconventional yusheng dishes in Singapore this CNY 2022:

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

(Main and featured image credit: Madame Fan)