Featuring premium seafood, even wagyu, these best and most decked-out yusheng in Singapore will leave you feeling lucky this Chinese New Year.
As the Year of the Rabbit beckons, many restaurants have chosen to incorporate bunny-related symbols into their yusheng, from a 60-inch version laid out in a Chinese character, to rabbit-shaped ingredients. Others take the luxurious route with lashings of lobster, sea urchin, and caviar.
Some restaurants inject local flavours into yu sheng with the inclusion of salted egg fish skin and ginger flower, while others remix the sauces with Yunnan rose and ume. If you prefer your yusheng meaty, Meadesmoore switches the fish out for wagyu tri-tip. Check them out below for this Chinese New Year.
(Hero and feature images credit: Shangri-La Singapore)
8 best yusheng in Singapore to celebrate Chinese New Year 2023:
This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
Jump To / Table of Contents
Hai Tien Lo in Pan Pacific Singapore presents four yusheng platters (S$58++ – S$288++ each) that grow in indulgence. Available for dine-in and takeaway, the Double Blessing features smoked salmon and crispy silver whitebait, while Vitality showcases lobster, abalone, and smoked salmon. The most luxurious is Abundance, which brims with South African abalone, lobster, scallops, coral clam, and ice lettuce. Nutritious Prosperity is a sustainable choice with vegetarian abalone and ice lettuce. All yu sheng are available in small and large portions.
6 January – 5 February 2023
(Image credit: Pan Pacific Singapore)
Man Fu Yuan traditionally welcomes the Lunar New Year 2023 with a 60-inch yusheng, and they continue their run with the Prosperity Rabbit Yusheng (S$588++). Shaped into the Chinese character for rabbit, the dish is adorned with mini abalone, lobster, sea urchin, ikura, dried shredded Hokkaido scallops, salmon, and crispy fish skin. It is dressed with honey pink guava sauce and shallot oil, then finished with rice pops for crunchy sweetness.
3 January – 5 February 2023
(Image credit: Intercontinental Singapore)
Meadesmoore steakhouse does yusheng in their image: by swapping out fish for beef. Inspired by the Japanese volcano beef donburi, the Abundance ‘niu sheng’ (S$78++ – S$118) features a mound of charcoal-grilled wagyu tri-tip MS-6/7 surrounded by shredded vegetables, while house-made pickles add a zesty lift. Ikura marinated in white wine and lemon peel, plus carrots, Japanese rice puffs, and ume and caramelised shallot dressing ensure luck rushes your way this Chinese New Year 2023.
9 January – 5 February 2023
(Image credit: Meadesmoore)
Min Jiang at Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore sees a rendition of yusheng (S$298++) that stars lobster, six-head abalones, raw salmon, Hokkaido scallops, and crispy salted egg yolk fish skin. They are supported by an array of fresh vegetables, fruits, pickles, nuts, and seeds, then flavoured with plum sauce, strawberry jam, calamansi juice, lime, and ginger flower. The dish comes on a plate illustrated with two rabbits in a bamboo forest, hand-painted by Min Jiang master chef Chan Hwan Kee.
4 January – 5 February 2023
(Image credit: Goodwood Park Hotel)
Shang Palace at Shangri-La Singapore welcomes the Year of the Rabbit in the best way possible with their Auspicious Rabbit Yu Sheng (S$388++). Available for dine-in only, the à la carte dish has been arranged into an image of the animal, and served with South African abalone, Hokkaido scallop, local lobster, and Scottish smoked salmon. The one-Michelin-starred restaurant’s four eight-course set menus also include Fortune Yu Sheng with smoked Norwegian salmon and poached lobster.
9 January – 5 February 2023
(Image credit: Shangri-La Singapore)
One-Michelin-starred Summer Pavilion offers different kinds of yu sheng for Chinese New Year 2023, and a highlight is the Australian lobster and caviar option (from S$280++). A whole crustacean guards over an assortment of lobster sashimi, caviar with gold leaf, cucumber, radish, pomelo, and crackers, then tossed together with plum sauce and a squeeze of lime. Other standout dishes in the six- and eight-course menus include braised two-head Australian green lip abalone with pan- fried oyster, and braised superior bird’s nest with Alaskan crab meat.
9 January – 5 February 2023
(Image credit: The Ritz-Carlton)
Yàn welcomes the Year of the Rabbit with six dine-in set menus (S$128++ – $268++ per person), all of which includes the the Kaleidoscope of Prosperity Yu Sheng. Prepared Shun De style with yellowtail slices, the dish is a mountain of fried vermicelli, shredded purple and yellow sweet potatoes, crispy shredded conpoy, and gold flakes. Surrounding the base is a ring of fresh fish, vibrant vegetables, pickled ginger, crushed peanuts, sesame seeds, youtiao, and cherry tomatoes carved into rabbits. The yusheng is also available à la carte from S$92++.
1 January – 5 February 2023
(Image credit: Yán)
Yi is serving four variations of yu sheng for the Year of the Rabbit. The Longevity features prime ingredients such as arctic shellfish and Japanese sweet shrimps, while Prosperity Yu Sheng is an abundance of abalone, Spanish Ibérico ham, and honey melon. Fortune favours the famished with salmon sashimi and crispy whitebait, and Vegetarian offers crispy cordyceps and fresh mango. All versions are served with a Yunnan rose dressing created by chef Jereme Leung.
9 January – 5 February 2023
(Image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)