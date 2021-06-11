We all hope that a mask-free future will soon be within reach. To encourage and spread positivity through the community, Butter Studio curated a quirky vaccine-themed dessert menu.

These mouth-watering vaccine-themed treats include cakelets, cupcakes, and whole cakes. Not only are they a fun way to celebrate being vaccinated, they are a thoughtful gift for those working in the frontline and in professions without a work-from-home option.

Butter Studio’s Happy Dose Cakelet (S$20.90) consists of a chocolate praline cake, topped with a red velvet macaron and an intricately hand-piped garnish. It comes complete with a miniature vial of raspberry compote which you can ‘inject’ into the dessert.

A big celebration (or giant sweet tooth!) calls for the Just Vaccinated Cake (S$58.00). Frequent visitors to Butter Studio will recognise the signature salted caramel red velvet cake. Coated in light buttercream, and adorned with cheeky edible announcement badges, jellybean pills and a slow-cooked salted caramel shot, it’ll bring just the right amount of cheer to any home.

If the interactivity is not enough, the gold glitter topper will definitely put a smile on anyone’s face.

Finally, their box of six Sweet Therapy Cupcakes (S$24) are great for sharing in any situation. It consists of decorations that cross over from both the cake and the cakelet, giving you the best of both worlds.

Not only does Butter Studio provide freshly baked and decorated options, but their DIY Cupcake Decorating Kits (from S$25) and DIY Gelato Sundae Party Pack (S$38.90) are yet another interactive way to spend more time with the whole family during these June Holidays.

There’s no reason to await the end of the heightened alert with bated breath. Preorder these bakes from Butter Studio online or over the counter and lets agree to disagree that desserts are the best kind of medicine.

(Images: Butter Studio)