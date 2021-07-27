What better way to celebrate National Day by savouring some of its beloved dishes? For those looking to tuck into some Singapore’s most loved heritage dishes, rooftop destination Cé La Vi is putting on quite a spread with another Sky High Hawker edition.

The Sky High Hawker initiative was launched over National Day weekend last year. It was launched in honour of Singapore’s vibrant culinary scene, spotlighting our unique local hawker culture. To celebrate its first anniversary, Cé La Vi has secured the talents of local chefs and talents showcasing their signature dishes.

Participating chefs are as follows this year are Errol Chandra from Grandmaster Prawn Noodles, Renee Tang Eyrn from Jelebu Dry Laksa, Pang Seng Meng from New Ubin Seafood, Royce Lee from Laifaba Wonton Noodles & Roasted Meats, James Wang from Hai Kee Soy Sauce Chicken and Mervyn Koh from Uptown Nasi Lemak.

The guest chef offerings are accompanied by a selection of BAO burgers and Asian Tapas by Cé La Vi Group Executive Chef Joey Sergentakis. There will also be desserts created by Pastry Chef Kelvin Chia with an array of cocktails by lead Mixologist Andrew Hyman.

Taking place on Sunday and Monday, 8 and 9 August (12pm-10pm), guests can also soak in the stunning views of the Singapore skyline. Guests can enjoy the flavourful spread of local dishes priced from S$10++, in groups of up to five guests.

On the evening of National Day, Cé La Vi. will be offering guests the option to reserve SkyBar Premium Tables with stunning views of the National Day Parade from 6:30pm till close. Tables are available for groups up to five pax with a minimum spend of S$500 per table.

For booking and further details go here.

(Image: Cé La Vi)