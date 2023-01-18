Serve a meal as bountiful as the scam calls you’ve been getting these days with these best takeaway menus in Singapore for Chinese New Year 2023.

Pen cai remains the mainstay for many restaurants this Year of the Rabbit, from classic renditions filled with premium seafood and meat, to more contemporary versions with exotic additions like black truffle. The dish also comes in a claypot for easy reheating and presentation, and makes for the perfect start to your Chinese New Year 2023 reunion dinner feasts.

Another heavily-featured dish this year is the lotus leaf-wrapped chicken. Treat you and your family to the best versions in town; modern Chinese restaurant Ya Ge bakes theirs under a salt dome, while Red House Seafood slips in morsels of duck liver in theirs.

Other highlights for takeaway this year include Racines’ crispy pork trotter with wok-fried vegetables, Min Jiang’s double-boiled abalone soup, and Raffles Hotel’s Decadent Set Menu, which consists of all the essentials from appetisers to mains. See below for more details, then check out more Lunar New Year delights for 2023, including the best bak kwa, yu sheng, and snacks around Singapore.

(Hero and feature images credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore; Shangri-La Singapore)

The best Chinese New Year takeaway feasts

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore