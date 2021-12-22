Delight Your Tastebuds At All These ION Orchard Locales This Christmas

You may associate ION Orchard with being a shopping haven, but that’s not all the luxurious locale has to offer for you.
ION Orchard is also home to 73 dining establishments that range from restaurants and bars, to gourmet shops and casual dining joints, so saying you’ll be spoilt for choice with the selection here is definitely an understatement.
If a cafe environment is where you’d like to be for a casual afternoon out, then the Paris Baguette flagship store or The Marmalade Pantry would be a wonderful option. For those who know their way around coffee, you’d best be headed to Bacha Coffee to try some of their hand-roasted coffee selection. There are more than 200 options, mind you, so it’ll make for a great, aromatic date out. Planning a family dinner? Savour Chinese classics at Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine or indulge your loved ones with Japanese cuisine over at Sen-ryo.
This joyous season, ION Orchard is making it even more rewarding than ever to dine and shop here — the first 100 ION+ Rewards Members daily with a minimum same-day spend of S$400 will earn 50 ION+ Points (that’s worth S$20 in shopping vouchers!). Better yet, the first 50 ION+ Rewards Members weekly with a minimum S$5000 same-day spend will receive 375 ION+ Points (worth S$150 in shopping vouchers). Trust us, we’re just as excited as you. Find out more here.
Below, we’ve curated some of the best spots in ION Orchard to wine and dine at this Christmas. P.S. the mall’s the perfect place to grab some gifts while you’re here too.
(Hero and featured image credit: The Marmalade Pantry)
If you’re celebrating the festive occasion with a Japanese dessert lover — that’s just about all of us, to be honest — then you’d best be making your way to 108 Matcha Saro to pick up some treats. From obanyaki and warabimochi, to a beautifully crafted parfait made to beat the heat, 108 Matcha Saro is the place to be for matcha-licious good time.
Delicious hand-roasted coffee (choose from over 200 types of beans) and excellent service — that’s just some of the things that Bacha Coffee stand for. The cosy, intimate space is the perfect spot for an afternoon pick-me-up, complete with coffee-infused pastries, desserts, and cakes that’ll tickle the fancy of any coffee aficionado. Did we mention your cuppa comes with a pot of fresh vanilla bean Chantilly cream and a small vanilla grinder too? Fancy.
Looking for a place to satisfy your cocoa fix? Make your way to internationally acclaimed Belgian chocolate maker Godiva at ION. Besides their regular offerings, they’ve also curated beautiful sets such as the Godiva’s Holiday Gift Box, the Godiva’s Holiday Tree Box, and four stunning hampers that’ll serve as the ideal present for any gathering this Christmas.
Hoshino Coffee is your best bet, whether you’re looking for a cosy locale for lunch or a relaxing cup of coffee in the afternoon. No matter which it is, you won’t be able to leave without some of that mouthwatering, aromatic hand-drip coffee. Crowd favourites here include the Lobster Bisque Soup Spaghetti, the ‘Omu’ Souffle on Tomato Risotto with Shrimp and Broccoli and of course, the popular soufflé pancakes.
Christmas in this part of the world means that any cuisine for the festive season goes — after all, the holidays are for spending time with loved ones. This Christmas, we’re spending it at Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine, ION Orchard’s very own Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant. Can’t decide what to get? Highlights on the menu include the marinated meat platter, oyster omelette, and the sugar-crusted fried taro.
Kee Wah Bakery, which hails from Hong Kong, isn’t an unfamiliar name to Singaporeans. After all, the last two decades has seen pop-ups during the Chinese New Year period and Mooncake Festival, but they’ve never had a permanent space here — at least not till now. The ION Orchard outpost stocks around 100 delicious desserts, snacks, and pastries, just 50 less than its full menu of 150. Fret not, the popular egg rolls, walnut cookies, and pineapple pastries are available here.
Lady M has a couple of outlets around the island, but the one here at ION Orchard is no doubt the most unique of the lot. For starters, it’s the world’s first and only Lady M Champagne Bar, which also means it’s home to the boutique exclusive Champagne Mille Crêpes. Want something to count down the holidays with? The Lady M Merry and Bright Advent Calendar comes with 24 candies and confectioneries, dressed in a twinkly red and green holiday wreath.
Those who used to frequent Johor Bahru will recognise Lavender bakery. The Malaysian bakey’s wallet-friendly European-style bread and pastries are a must-buy for anyone in the area, and this year, they’ve opened their second Singapore-based outlet in Singapore here at ION Orchard. While the limited-edition Christmas bakes like the Pumpkin Muffin and Chocolate Walnut Muffin are delicious choices, we find ourselves gravitating back towards classics like the Hanjuku Cheese Cake, Caramel Milk Stick, and Bamboo Charcoal Toast here.
If you’re looking for an alfresco cafe environment — sans the heat and humidity of the outdoors — look no further than ION Orchard’s Marmalade Pantry. The perfect respite after a long day of shopping, the cafe offers refreshing tea cocktails or flavoured lattes to quench your thirst with. If you’re looking to try something a little different here, seasonal specials include the Truffle Cold Capellini, the Sliced Truffle Pappardelle Pasta, and a hearty serving of Baked Feta Cheese, Prawns & Tomatoes.
Korean bakery Paris Baguette has been making its way around different locations on the island, but did you know that the one in ION Orchard is the brand’s flagship outlet? The 3,000-square-feet space boasts an elegant interior of marble, wood, white and gold, complete with a mouthwatering all-day dining menu.
Indulge in a little Christmas magic when you visit Plain Vanilla this festive season. The homegrown bakery’s specials now include the Tropical Christmas Loaf, packed with crystallised ginger pieces, candied orange peel, fruit and nuts, toffee shards and sugared cranberries. If you’re a fan of log cakes, the new Dark Chocolate Cherry Log Cake — inspired by the classic Black Forest Cake — will be a real treat, otherwise, we also recommend the scrumptious Burnt Caramel Rum Log Cake.
Since its inception earlier this year, Sen-ryo has been making waves in the dining scene for its quality, wallet-friendly Japanese fare and luxe, cosy interior. Order a round of decadence with the DIY Hokkaido Uni handroll, or tuck into a comforting bowl of the Kaisen Soy Nabe that’s especially delicious on a rainy day. Of course, an extensive selection of sashimi and sushi are avialble to accompany your main dishes too. From now till 2 January 2022, diners will be able to enjoy the Jumbo Hotate Sashimi and Gunkan, a seasonal special made for scallop lovers.
We may be full from our mains, but we always have space for dessert — especially if the desserts involve handcrafted ice cream and sweets from Sunday Folks. This Yuletide season, the home-grown brand has revealed a new collection of festive cakes to tickle our fancy too. Choose between the decadent Holiday S’mores Chocolate Cake, the refreshing Winter Yuzu & Lychee Cake, or the Raspberry Cream Cheesecake. Looking for a sweet treat for a friend? Sunday Folks has gift hampers too.
For some fine Chinese cuisine, head to Taste Paradise. Dishes here are truly on a level of their own; the Classic Suckling Pig, for instance, takes on an elevated spin. Think beautiful, golden crispy skin, served on a steamed little pancakes for balance in texture. Not a fan of seafood? Try the Baked Lamb Rack in Red Wine Reduction garnished with Garden Greens instead.
Got a wine or cigar connoisseur in your life? We’ve got just the solution. The Oaks Cellars is well known for their extensive array of fine, rare, and vintage cigars and wine at varying price points, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to the selection here.