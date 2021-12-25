If You’re Going To The New Cluny Food Court, Here’s What You May Want To Order

The Les Amis Group adds affordable food to its repertoire with the opening of Cluny Food Court in Singapore Botanic Gardens. Here’s a brief look at the stalls and their key offerings.
Located near Raffles Building, the concept is a showcase of six aspiring hawkerpreneurs, or up-and-coming food stall owners, who are cooking traditional and contemporary cuisines from congee to Texas style barbecue. There are independent stalls as well as brands from within the Les Amis Group umbrella, which feature condensed, or Express, menus to keep the prices down.
Eventually, the food court will serve as an incubator for other aspiring hawkers by giving them a platform to showcase their skills, and collaborate with other popular hawker brands, the group said.
In the meantime, here is a look at the six inaugural stalls and their signature dishes.
Cluny Food Court is located at 1J Cluny Rd, Singapore 259597
Daily, 8am to 9.30pm
Header photo credit: Les Amis Group
This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.
6 new dining spots to try at Cluny Food Court
Laifaba Express is a concentrated version of Laifaba, a wanton noodle and Cantonese roast meat stall in Bukit Batok. The signature is the Charcoal Roasted Bu Jian Tian Wanton Noodles, which is based off the owner’s grandmother’s recipe. Available either dry or soup-based, the silky noodles are tossed in a sweet, spicy marinade and come with tender char siew and juicy dumplings.
Other offerings include crispy roast duck noodles, fried wantons, roast pork rice, and a platter of char siew and roast pork for two.
S$5 to $13.50 per person
Tuesdays to Sundays, 10.30am to 6pm
Mui Kee was founded by Mak Mui in Hong Kong back in 1979. Today, it’s helmed by her grandson, Ah Tung, with an outlet in Orchard and this express concept at Cluny Food Court.
The Garoupa Belly Congee is the highlight here, with thick, fresh slices of fish coated in silky grains. Other protein options include beef and homemade pork balls, side dishes of Drunken Chicken in Shaoxing Wine, and a claypot of Pork Liver with Ginger and Spring Onion.
S$3 to S$22 per person
Thursdays to Tuesdays, 8am to 6pm
Piccante Pronto is chef Fadzil’s hot take on Italian food. A sister concept of Peperoni Pizzeria, the brand offers pizzas, pastas and hearty sides like fried calamari, truffle shoestring fries and chicken wings.
The main item, however, is the Suprema Pizza, which is topped with chicken sausage, shiitake and fiery chilli padi. There is also the Carne pie with beef meatballs, turkey ham, beef pepperoni and mozzarella, and Arrabbiata baked pasta of chilli padi, mozzarella, parmesan and bell peppers.
S$6 to S$15 per person
Fridays to Wednesdays, 11.30am to 9.30pm
Project Penyet is an offshoot of the Indonesian fried chicken stall at ABC Brickworks Food Centre. Led by second generation hawker chef Hairi, the new location expands on his signature ayam penyet with satay and seafood platters.
But first, the speciality, which diners can order either with crispy chicken or fried black pomfret. The rice can be upgraded to nasi goreng, while Nasi Ayam Bakar offers roast chicken.
After 6pm, seafood platters (either for a couple or up to five people) are available, which include flower crab, tiger prawns and squid. Beef, mutton, chicken and tripe satay are also on the menu.
S$6.50 to S$12 per person
Mondays to Fridays, 11am to 2pm, 6pm to 9.30pm
Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, 11am to 9.30pm
Closed every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month
S’Mao Barbecue is the project of chef Mao, or Smoky Mao, who developed his love for Texan-style grilling after spending time in Austin and North Carolina. He cooks the meats are cooked to the standards of Texan barbecue: lightly seasoned, then smoked at low temperatures for about 10 to 14 hours over hardwood, oak and hickory coals.
Pork is the star here, and the All in Plate is a taste of Mao’s philosophy with pork ribs, honeyed pork belly, a side of pulled pork, fries and coleslaw. Other items include pulled pork burgers for lunch, Andouille sausage and sides of mac and cheese.
S$8 to S$24 per person
Mondays, Wednesdays to Fridays, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6pm to 9pm
Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, 6pm to 9pm
Cluny Food Court classes up the drinks stall with affordable wines, such as a bottle of sparkling wine for S$50 and S$8 for a glass of Australian pinot noir. They have local food too like nasi lemak, mee rebus and laksa, and cold quenchers such as cheng tng are perfect after a day’s walk in the park. Corkage is minimal too for diners bringing their own bottles: S$5 for an ice bucket and S$4 per glass.
S$1.90 to S$9 per person
Daily, 8am to 9.30pm