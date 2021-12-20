Gifting Ideas For Foodies And Drinkers For Christmas 2021

Christmas is almost here and if you are still in the market for gifts or celebratory ideas, here some to consider before time runs out.
For restaurants, Stellar at 1-Altitude, Level33 and Marguerite are rolling out set menus with all the gourmet trimmings, while Green Common serves plant based dishes for a guilt free holiday. If you are tired of ham, Shinzo has special Japanese dishes for the festive season. Then drink all you want at Smoke & Mirrors, which is serving free flow cocktails from the Eve to Boxing Day for as little as S$58++.
Tis’ the season too for a galore of desserts. Baker’s Brew and Mr. Bucket offer log cakes and bon bons respectively, while Mr. Holmes gives their iconic cruffins a Christmas makeover. La Lola Churreria jazzes up their churros with festive flavours, and new patisserie The Kampong Bakery dreams up an osmanthus tart. Marks & Spencer brings chocolates that light up, and Brewerkz and Udders team up to offer two boozy ice creams made from the brewery’s latest IPAs.
Over to drinking. Glenmorangie distils the holidays into a new release called A Tale of Winter, and Johnnie Walker bottles whiskies from closed distilleries under their Blue Label expression. Maker’s Mark literally lets you make a mark with a service that offers personalised bottles of bourbon, and Penfolds wants to change your mind about wine with a pack and recipes for vino cocktails. For rare whiskies, Copper & Crimson sells tasting flights that are incredibly affordable for what they offer.
Here are 19 dining, drinking and gifting ideas this Christmas 2021
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.
On 24 and 25 December, Stellar at 1-Altitude offers a five course dinner including Scallop Tartare with Struria Caviar, Burrata with Roasted Beetroot and Plum Compote, and a choice of mains including Seared ‘Kulbarra’ Barramundi and Josper Wood Fired Wagyu Tri Tip.
On Christmas Day, they have a four course brunch featuring a Seafood Platter, Truffled Lobster Risotto and mains ranging from Baked Honey Glazed Ham to Spice Rubbed Lamb Rack. Desserts include Chocolate Pavlova and Sweet Potato Cheesecake with Pumpkin Ice Cream.
Christmas Dinner
24 and 25 December 2021
S$188++ for non window seat, $168++ for window seat or al fresco dining on the rooftop
Festive Brunch
25 December 2021
S$150++
Baker’s Brew’s Christmas range include log cakes, cookies and tarts. They have a quintessential Blackforest Cherrybomb Yule Log Cake (S$48) with chocolate ganache and cherry compote cream, as well as a Hazelnut Feuilletine Forest Cake (S$62) with hazelnut mousse between chocolate cake layers, sitting on a crisp feuilletine base.
Other treats include a box of six tarts (S$58) with flavours like Maple Almond Walnut, Yuzu Meringue Passionfruit Curd and Strawberry Cheese Pistachio Tart, as well as Black Truffle Cookies (S$16.80) and cookie gift sets.
Available online
Mr. Bucket draws inspiration from childhood favourites and grown-up indulgences to create six new bon bons for the festive season. The Peppermint Cookie reimagines the classic after-dinner treat with peppermint and white chocolate ganache atop a chocolate cookie base, while the Spiced Pear Hazelnut blends spiced pear gel with hazelnut milk chocolate ganache. Rosemary Honey goes sweet and savoury with dark chocolate ganache and honey caramel.
After dinner drinks get reimagined as The Coffee Caramel Whisky, with coffee caramel and whisky-infused dark chocolate ganache. The Cassis Chestnut Rum showcases milk chocolate ganache and fragrant cassis gel, and the Fig & Jam brings layers of fig jam with red wine-infused dark chocolate ganache.
Available in boxes of six ($25) and 12 ($39) bon bons.
Cruffin creator Mr. Holmes Bakehouse rolls out three new flavours of the croissant-muffin crossover this Christmas. Pecan Pie (S$6.50) is filled with molasses cream folded with crumbled pecan pie filling – made from a combination of molasses, pecan, honey and whiskey. Raspberry Cheesecake (S$6.50) offers smooth cheesecake batter fashioned from whipped cream cheese, sour cream, melted white chocolate and raspberry powder. A weekend special is the PBD Whiskey Sour* ($9.50). Created by the folks at Park Bench Deli, it reimagines the whiskey sour through whiskey, amaretto, vanilla sugar and Angostura bitters.
* Available on Fridays to Sundays.
Purchase in-store and online from 1 to 31 December 2021, or via WhatsApp at 8484 9207. All orders placed before 12pm are delivered the next day.
For the true Francophile, only a carefully curated hamper filled with France’s best would do. So France’s Royale Christmas Hamper is a real treat with products like cognac lobster bisque, whole duck foie gras, Lemon & Ginger Shortbreads, and Acacia Organic Black Truffle Honey. Even if you’re not looking for a gift, this set is perfect for hosting an extravagant party with.
Available in stores and online.
La Lola Churreria, which uses olive oil and no eggs to make healthier churros, introduces its festive selection of churros and chocolate bombs.
The fried dough come in two flavours ($15 each for six pieces), either Dark Chocolate Nutty Churros with dark couverture chocolate, peanut butter, and hazelnut, or White Chocolate Raspberry Rocher Churros with white couverture chocolate and freeze-dried raspberries. Chocolate Surprise Bombs ($15 for four pieces) offers a fun way of incorporating chocolate and mini marshmallows into hot cocoa with just a glass of warm milk.
Available online
Enjoy traditional festive delight against the backdrop of Singapore’s cityscape at Level33. The three course meal begins with a hearty Tomato Lobster Bisque, followed by Chilli Salt & Pepper Calamari, and sides of Mac and Cheese and Grilled Broccolini. Each diner then gets to pick their mains from a list including Beef Wellington, Pork Jowl paired with apple puree and cranberry sauce, 450 Days+ Grain-Fed ”Sanchoku” Wagyu Sirloin or Smoked New Zealand Lamb Chops.
Dessert is a choice between Christmas Pudding, made with Level 33’s very own house-brewed stout, Spent Grain Chocolate Tart or Tiramisu. There are also a la carte specials from $18++ like a charcuterie board or a melty wheel of Mont d’Or cheese with caramelised onions.
24 t0 26 December 2021
S$288++ for two people
Shinzo is offering an omakase meal from now until 31 December 2021 for Christmas. The meal starts with a Persimmon Salad, served in the fruit’s shell with flounder, kelp and sliced persimmon, followed by Torched Fresh Prawn with Tartar Sauce and a round of sashimi.
Grilled Lobster with White Sauce and Uni is then served, after which comes an assortment of Nigiri sushi including otoro, yagara, uni and anago (fattiest part of the tuna, cornetfish, sea urchin and saltwater eel, respectively). Lastly, finish with a slice of Japanese Musk Melon and house-made mochi.
20 to 31 December 2021
Lunch: S$168++
Mondays to Saturdays, 12pm to 3pm
Dinner: S$198++
Mondays to Saturdays, 6pm to 10.30pm
Local craft beer brand Brewerkz and ice cream purveyor Udders have joined forces to create two new beer ice cream flavours for the festive season. The Dark Chocolate Double IPA is a smooth and rich chocolatey booze ice cream created with 4AM Double IPA and dark Belgium chocolates. The Mango Passionfruit New England IPA sorbet is made with Alphonso mangoes and passionfruit, together with Circuit Breaker New England IPA, offering sweet and citrusy notes with a bitter malt aftertaste.
They are available in scoops (from $5.40 to $6.50), pints ($17.40) or in an exclusive Beer & Ice Cream Bundle ($63, one pint of ice cream each and 2 sets of 4AM Double IPA and Circuit Breaker New England IPA canned beer each) at Brewerkz’s online store. Both ice creams are also available at Udders’s outlets or their online store at $5.80 per scoop and $17.40 per pint.
The fourth release in Johnnie Walker’s limited edition Ghost and Rare series, this whisky comes from one of Scotland’s most short-lived distilleries, the Speyside distillery of Pittyvaich.
Pittyvaich had a short life but left a distinct and growing legacy. The distillery, which opened in 1974 closed in 1993, is now considered as a hidden gem whispered about the world over for its distinct Speyside style.
Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge and his team selected two other ghost whiskies from the distilleries of Port Dundas and Carsebridge. They combined these with exceptionally rare Scotch from a quartet of Speyside distilleries including Mannochmore, Auchroisk, Cragganmore and Strathmill, as well as the Highland whisky of Royal Lochnagar.
Bottled at 43.8 percent ABV, it has autumnal notes of fresh apple with a delicate subtle sweetness of honeycomb and soft wood. Aromas of dark fruit and berries slowly reveal themselves, before offering gentle butterscotch, stewing orchard fruits and a dash of cinnamon.
Available at 1855 The Bottle Shop
Gift a personalised bottle of bourbon with Maker’s Mark, which is offering bottles printed with a name or message, along with a special Christmas greeting on the label.
Available now till 26 December 2021 at Cold Storage outlets in Great World City and Jelita Shopping Centre, customers who buy a bottle (S$65) can head over to the customisation booth with the desired name or message (up to 15 characters). The personalised label will be printed on the spot within 20 minutes. The service is also available online now till 22 December on Wine & Spirits and Lazada.
6 to 26 December 2021
Cold Storage (Great World City)
Cold Storage (Jelita Shopping Centre)
6-22 December
Online via LazMall or Wine & Spirits
The Kampong Bakery, a new patisserie that blends local flavours with Western pastries, whips up a snow-white Merry Osmanthus tart ($35) as a Christmas special. The floral and citrusy pastry is filled with light osmanthus cream and lemon osmanthus jelly, then topped with a mousse of white chocolate, yoghurt, and homegrown distillery Compendium’s Apricot Tea Mead.
Available online now till 31 December 2021
Glenmorangie lets you dream of a white Christmas with their limited edition whisky called A Tale of Winter. Matured initially in ex-bourbon casks, the 13-year-old single malt Scotch is finished in Marsala wine casks from Sicily, imbuing it with fruit, honey and toffee, as well as notes of cinnamon, ginger and clove.
The whisky’s rich, warm profile also makes it ideal in warm and cold cocktails, such as an Old Fashioned, Spiked Hot Chocolate and a boozy Pumpkin Scotch Latte.
From 24 to 26 December, Marguerite is offering a five course festive tasting menu that includes new items and returning favourites. The meal opens with four snacks including Diver Scallop, Sea Urchin Custard and Potato, Black Trumpet Cigar, Watermelon, Goat’s Cheese and Pistachio, and Foie Gras Cornetto.
An appetiser of Smoked Eel, Oyster Leaf, Horseradish Ice Cream and Amur Caviar comes next, followed by Blue Lobster with Cauliflower, Black Winter Truffle, Burnt Butter and Hazelnut. The main course is Chef Michael Wilson’s iconic Dry Aged Silver Hill Duck and foie gras-stuffed Duck Neck Sausage.
Dessert is another of Wilson’s signature, the Mont Noir: Brillat Savarin cheese, olive oil sable, spiced rum infused Frangipane, nutmeg meringue and a snow of black winter truffles.
As part of the experience, diners get to enjoy a complimentary buggy service and access to the Dome pre or post meal to enjoy the festive floral Poinsettia Wishes display.
24 December 2021
Dinner
6pm to 10pm
25 and 26 December 2021
Lunch and dinner
12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm
S$288++ (includes a glass of Boizel, Brut Réserve Champagne, a selection of snacks, mignardises and coffee or tea)
Enjoy a fabulously tipsy weekend with Smoke & Mirrors’ Tidings & Tipples Christmas Weekend menu. There are three sessions of free-flow drinks on Christmas weekend to keep you in good spirits, and a seafood platter will also be available to complement the jolly drinking.
If you rather booze at home, Smoke & Mirrors has a Wunderbar Festive Cocktail Gift Set (S$128+) set that includes the four cocktails as well as one DIY Fruit Ornament Kit.
Tipsy Tipples Christmas Weekend Free-Flow
24 to 26 December 2021
First seating: 3pm to 5pm, S$58++
Second seating: 5.30pm to 7.30pm, $128++
Third seating: 8pm to 10pm, S$128++
Do Christmas the eco friendly way with a four-course festive meal at Green Common. For S$35++ per person, the plant-based restaurant is offering appetisers like Butternut Pumpkin Soup and Orange Salad, followed by your choice of Omni Golden Fishless Taco or Omni Golden Fillet-No-Fish burger. Brownie with Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream is offered as dessert.
Available until 31 December 2021
Mondays to Sundays, 11am to 10pm
Penfolds wants wine to be more than just for swirling and sipping, and their Max’s Easy Mix Pack is designed to do this. Comprising of a bottle of their chardonnay and shiraz each, plus two glasses and straws, the box also comes with instructions on how to make wine cocktails with easily sourced ingredients.
Summer Breeze, for instance, combines calamansi, honey and lemongrass for a crisp drink, while The Scarlet Rose turns to rosemary and watermelon for an exuberant quencher.
Available at select Fairprice and Cold Storage stores.
Marks and Spencer’s Christmas range comprises of gifts that can never go wrong: chocolate. The Collection Magic & Sparkles Chocolates is a light up chocolate box filled with mini snow-dusted chocolate, while the Percy the Pig Hot Chocolate Bomb and Colin the Caterpillar Advent Calendar makes for exciting lead up to the holiday. Other gifts include Light-Up Snow Globe Liqueurs, Percy Colour Changing Mug and Stencil and the Percy Pig Pinball Game.
Available at all Marks & Spencer outlets
Fine spirits is expensive, but Copper & Crimson is democratising them by rebottling high end expressions in smaller portions for people to enjoy them more affordably.
Their Trailblazers, Flight of Feat #1 ($220 for 5x80ml; $180 for 5x60ml), is one example. Featuring five rare whiskies – three from Signatory and one each from The Glenlivet and Gordon & MacPhail, the flight offers a glimpse into sherry cask Scotches of different maturation periods and flavour profiles, which would be unattainable except for the most monied among us.
Available online