Mask-free even before there’s food on the table? We never thought we’d see the day in Singapore, which makes these dining news for September even sweeter.

Nobu has debuted two new omakase menus just four months after its opening in Singapore, complete with a teppanyaki spread and an elevated chef’s table experience for special nights out. Italian joint Amò will also feature a medley of dishes alongside wine producer Tiefenbrunner at a one-night-only dinner that you don’t want to miss.

Those who are still dining at home, don’t fret. Swissbake has new, limited-edition spelt breads that are just as delicious as they are nutritious, best had alongside some grass-fed and hormone-free beef from Roots Regenerative.

Also for brunch lovers, iconic rooftop destination Ce La Vi has introduced a new Brunch Club menu. With delicious offerings, live DJ sets and percussionist acts, it is the place to be on weekends. And burger lovers rejoice, because Shake Shack is expanding its footprint on the island!

Salivating yet? We don’t blame, you, read on for all the details below.

All the dining news in Singapore to know this September:

