Easy Air Fryer Recipes You Can Put To Good Use This Christmas

With get-togethers, festive cheer and hearty meals to uplift your mood, Christmas rings in all things grand and delicious. Be it beef wellingtons, steaks, fish and chips or delectable brownies and puddings, nothing elevates the festive fervour more than the tastiest holiday feast.

However, after such extravagant indulgence, we notice some holiday weight, which leads us to make some unrealistic New Year’s resolutions of eating healthy. But this Christmas, we have found a way where you can indulge in all the goodness of fried savoury items and calorie-rich desserts without feeling guilty or putting on those extra pounds.

What’s even better is that all this comes without compromising on the taste and texture of some of your favourite dishes. All you need to do is invest in a good air fryer to enjoy finger-licking food.

But how does an air fryer work? An air fryer uses hot air to cook food and reduces the use of oil to the least while keeping flavours and taste unaltered.

Moreover, an air fryer can be used to prepare a host of dishes, including appetisers, main courses and even desserts, and it can assist in frying, grilling, searing, baking and much more.

Owing to its versatility, air fryers are becoming increasingly popular and could be a good gifting option this Christmas to those who love to cook quick meals and are health conscious. Those who already have this swanky appliance in their kitchen can impress guests with a spread of some of the most delectable yet easy air fryer recipes. All you need to do is set the air dryer to the right temperature, place marinated items in its basket and wait until the food is ready to be served.

So this Christmas, feel free to add a few more guests to the list and treat them to a dinner table laid with the choicest dishes.

Here are 10 easy air fryer recipes to impress your family and friends

Fish and chips

This classic dish is comfort food for the soul.

Fish fillets, when dipped into an airy batter of eggs and coated with flour, pepper and crushed cornflakes, yield this sinful dish. Now, all you need are potatoes cut lengthwise and fried golden brown to complete this classic dish.

But this Christmas, ditch the traditional way of deep-frying the fillets and use an air fryer. This will only reduce the amount of oil used to get the perfect crunch while keeping the flavours, texture and juiciness intact.

To make this dish, place the potatoes tossed in oil in one layer in a preheated air fryer and cook it till it’s crispy. Once done, remove the fries from the basket and place the marinated fish fillets in the same basket and let it turn golden brown on both sides.

Be assured that the air fried goodness will leave you wanting for more. Garnish with some lemon and savour this delicious recipe the healthy way.

Check out the recipe here

Ground beef wellington

Speaking of classic Christmas gourmet dishes, a hearty beef wellington is the first thing that comes to mind, isn’t it? The light, flaky puff pastry, encasing the juicy meat is as wholesome as it gets.

To make ground beef wellington in an air fryer, follow the usual method of making this delectable delight. Wrap the stuffing of crumbled beef, sautéed mushrooms, pepper, salt and egg yolk in a puff pastry dough and place these wellingtons in a preheated air fryer.

Cook for about 20 minutes. Even though the air fryer requires no added butter or oil, it keeps that flakiness of the puff pastry intact. With the correct temperature adjustments for the meat to cook, be sure to cut into moist, juicy beef wellington.

This easy recipe will certainly become a favourite among your guests this holiday season.

Check out the recipe here.

Ginger beef skewers

These juicy kebab skewers are the perfect appetisers that can ring in Christmas celebrations. The tender meat packed with rustic flavours and beaming with grilled goodness touches the heart on a cold winter evening.

Trust the air fryer to make it a simpler affair. Marinate the meat with ingredients, like Sriracha chilli sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar, minced ginger root, garlic and sesame oil, and thread it onto skewers. Place them inside the fryer at the optimum temperature to get the right texture. Flip it midway and keep checking to prevent the meat from becoming too dry.

Garnish it with sesame seeds and spring onions, and enjoy this perfectly charred and smoky starter this Christmas.

Check out the recipe here.

Chicken parmesan

Air fryer chicken dishes are forever hits. Here’s another all-time favourite that is extremely easy to make and is loved by all.

This Christmas, give chicken parmesan — an otherwise deep-fried dish — a slightly healthy twist by making it in an air fryer.

All you need to do is follow the usual steps to dredge the chicken breasts with ingredients, including eggs, flour, pepper and panko, and place them in a preheated air fryer. Cook for about five minutes on each side. You will be amazed to bite into the crunchiness it has even without deep frying.

Add a generous amount of parmesan cheese and broil it for a few minutes. The crunchy outer layer, the tender chicken and the melting cheese on top make this dish a must-have at the dinner table.

Check out the recipe here.

Antipasto egg rolls

These crunchy egg rolls make up a fun snack to munch on. Give your Christmas feast a modern touch with these super easy appetisers while cutting down calories by preparing it in an air fryer.

Brush on some oil on the egg rolls if you want them to come out absolutely crackling and extra crispy; if not that, ditch the oil and let the air fryer do the magic.

Prepare the filling according to your preference — add spices, pepperoni and other cold cuts you like along with a generous amount of cheese — and let the appetiser shine at your Christmas dinner.

Just remember that the number of rolls that can be cooked at a time will vary depending on the size of the air fryer basket. So, you will have to cook in batches.

Check out the recipe here.

Steak

Don’t have enough time to slow-grill a steak? Fret not. This Christmas, don’t let this come in the way of your celebrations. Spend some quality time with your dear ones and let the air fryer take care of dinner.

Season the steak with salt and pepper, and let it cook in the air fryer till it’s rightly done to your preference. Adjust the timing and temperature to achieve the perfect tenderness and flip it midway for an even sear.

Though not absolutely needed, you can quickly whip a batch of herbed butter to take this dish a notch higher. Serve it with grilled vegetables or baked potatoes also cooked in the air fryer.

Check out the recipe here

Beef empanada

You can relish some lip-smacking empanadas without feeling guilty about having too much deep-fried food this holiday season. The classic Mexican dish has changed over the years, with different cultures tweaking the filling as per their tastes and preferences.

Encased in flour dough or pot sticker wrappers, empanadas are packed with robust spices, including oregano, cumin, paprika and pepper, in every bite. Follow the usual method of making the filling by tossing the onions with garlic until fragrant and then breaking down the meat until it loses its pink colour. Add the spices, tomatoes and jalapeños to the mix and cook until everything is combined.

Now roll out the dough and place a spoonful of the cooled down filling along with cheddar and Monterey and seal the empanadas.

All that’s left to be done is ditching the traditional way of deep-frying the empanadas and cooking it in a preheated air fryer. The treat turns out just the same as a flaky pastry. The air fryer cuts down the oil and keeps the taste and flavours intact.

Check out the recipe here.

Air fryer Brownie

The delectable dessert brings an ultimate closure to any dinner, especially when served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

However, if you thought that an air fryer can only sear, grill and fry savoury food items, you are mistaken. This versatile kitchen appliance can also make some of the simplest desserts.

What’s even better is that you don’t need to keep a constant watch over your brownie while it’s being cooked in the air fryer, and it takes only half the baking time.

Follow the traditional way of making a brownie batter with ingredients like cocoa powder, butter, all-purpose flour, granulated sugar and a pinch of kosher salt. Transfer the batter into a cake tin, and place it in a preheated air fryer for about 16-18 minutes, after which it should be ready to serve!

Check out the recipe here.

Bread pudding

Christmas is incomplete without some wholesome sweet pudding, and bread puddings are an all-time favourite among all.

The air fryer comes in handy to make this warm dessert. All you need to do is combine sugar, milk, egg, vanilla, salt, chocolate and bread cubes, and let it stand for some time.

Spoon the mix into ramekins, and place them in a preheated air-fryer. Allow it to bake for about 12 to 15 minutes. Once cooled down, add whipped cream, nuts, chocolate chips, or any toppings you fancy.

This Christmas, treat your dear ones to this air fryer bread pudding and win hearts.

Check out the recipe here.

Cannoli

Image credit: Sangria Senorial/ @sangrisenorial/ Unsplash

A true sweet delight, cannolis are hard to resist. The Italian baked dessert comes in a crispy shell with sweet, creamy filling topped with chocolate chips, pistachios or dipped in melted chocolate.

This seemingly difficult dessert can be easily made at home with some practice. Avoid all the deep-frying and excess oil by switching over to air fried cannolis.

Worry not, the classic taste, texture and flavour will be left unaltered while rendering a healthy touch to the dessert.

To make cannoli shells, combine all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, kosher salt, cinnamon, butter cubes, some white wine and an egg to make the dough. Roll it into diameters of 4-inches. Wrap the dough around cannoli moulds and place them in the preheated air fryer to cook for about six minutes.

Once done, let it cool down and fill it with whipped cream and serve with your choice of toppings.

Check out the recipe here.

(Main and Feature Image: Gourmia)

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.