Eggslut is cracking on for its first anniversary in Singapore through a tie-up with one-Michelin-starred Rhubarb Le Restaurant next month.

The American chain will host chef Paul Longworth from the French restaurant for one day on 4 September 2022, who will be serving two signature Eggslut items merged with touches of Rhubarb. “In the repertoire of French cuisine, eggs are so versatile,” he said.

The collaboration came about organically after a chance encounter at his restaurant with a director from SPC Group, Eggslut Singapore’s parent company. After trying their food, Longworth was convinced.

“I’m very impressed with the dishes here,” he said. “The quality of ingredients is fantastic, and the buns are a standout.”

For Eggslut Singapore’s anniversary, Longworth turned their Fairfax Sandwich into Rhubarb’s Sandwich (S$15). Building on the original’s base of soft scrambled egg, he added thick slices of beetroot-cured salmon, pickled red onions, fresh arugula, and gently spiced horseradish cream in between brioche buns.

His second dish takes on the Slut, Eggslut’s name for an egg poached in a jar with potato purée. Taking inspiration from Rhubarb’s airy, soup-like dish called Emulsion, Longworth came up with the Popcorn Mousse Slut (S$12), which layers buttery popcorn foam, smoky chorizo bits and oil, and carrot puree under an egg.

“It’s easy to do eggs with caviar or black truffles, but I didn’t want that,” he said. “I wanted to do something fun and reflective of both brands.”

Longworth will be there from 8am on 4 September serving both items until sold out. The dishes are available with an optional glass of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut champagne (S$18).

Following the Rhubarb collaboration, Eggslut will serve two special dishes as part of their anniversary celebrations from 9 September to 31 October. The Avocado & Prawn Sandwich (S$16) features grilled tiger prawns with a garlic, chilli, and lime glaze, sunny-side up egg, avocado slices, cheddar, and sweet chilli mayonnaise. Panna Cotta Slut (S$6) is a sweet take on the savoury dish, with a mango passionfruit sphere mimicking the egg over a bed of vanilla and hazelnut custard. Both items will be available along with the rest of Eggslut’s regular dishes.

Eggslut Singapore’s First Anniversary

4 September: Eggslut x Rhubarb Le Restaurant

Available until sold out

9 September – 31 October: limited-time dishes

Avocado & Prawn Sandwich and Panna Cotta Slut

Eggslut is located at #01-12, Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Road, Singapore 228209.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore