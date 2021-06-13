There are always more reasons to spend time with family, and it’s even better if you do it over a good home-cooked meal. Especially when someone else is doing the cooking. This is where Esseplore’s Feastbox comes in handy.

The new initiative aims to create a gourmet home dining experience whilst supporting passionate chefs who aim to achieve their culinary ambitions. Not only does Esseplore partner with certified private chefs from At-Sunrice Global Academy, they also work with local home chefs, offering them a platform to showcase their culinary talents under the guidance of head chef, KT Yeo.

Through Esseplore’s help, these chefs can break through the barriers of entry into the restaurant and dining businesses. Customers can also order their home-based creations or book these chefs for private events.

Esseplore’s Feastbox is a consumer-focused gourmet food box for families and busy individuals. From authentic Peranakan to South Indian cuisine, the network of talented chefs, guided by head chef Yeo, curate and carefully prepare their signature meals from Esseplore’s specialty and cloud kitchens.

The meal I shared with my family was an extremely comforting feast based around a classic—Lobster Bee Hoon. Chef Wendy Quek’s lobster feast was generous in flavour as it was in portion. The meal consisted of Whole Lobster Bee Hoon and Poached Cabbage. It was also accompanied with Lychee Rose Jelly dessert.

The meal arrived individually packed in recyclable packaging. The noodles, soup, jumbo prawns, and lobster were also packed separately. The noodles were even presented beautifully in two giant claypots.

The succulent whole lobster was seared with garlic, shallots, and butter and simmered in the broth to infuse it with the seafood flavour. The broth was a standout for me. It was rich with natural umami and the depth of flavour was incredible. The base of the broth itself was painstakingly made by boiling free-range chicken bones, dried fishbone, and dried Shitake mushrooms for six hours.

As cliché as it sounds, the poached cabbage reminded me of my childhood. Growing up, a simply prepared cabbage dish was one of my favourite accompaniments to any meal.

Here, the cabbage was blanched to perfection and served with a savoury blend of sweet and salty homemade sauce, as well as a homemade shallot oil. Garnished with a mix of crispy shallots and dried seafood, it truly elevated this humble ingredient.

Finally, finishing the sumptuous meal with a light dessert was just what we needed. Delicate and silky, the lychee rose jelly is made by slow-cooking dehydrated roses, sugar and gelatine. The subtle floral notes highlight the sweet flavour of lychee, making it an extremely balanced dessert.

My family cleared the feast in silence, which is always a good sign for a comforting and delicious dining experience. The meal might have warmed my stomach, but knowing that part of Esseplore’s initiative is to help support local businesses and culinary entrepreneurs, it also managed to warm my heart as well.

(Images: Esseplore)