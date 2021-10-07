Pink October is here! October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and foodpanda is doing its part to help support this important initiative. Throughout the month, the delivery platform is supporting the Breast Cancer Foundation to advocate for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by partnering with three restaurants to offer limited-edition pink dishes.

The delicious pink offerings are created by restaurants, Clan 7, COLLINS and Saveuer Thai. For every purchase of the limited-edition offering, S$1 will be donated to Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) to support those who are affected by breast cancer.

In Support Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The pandemic has spurred people to be more health conscious and accountable for their health. However, there is little awareness that breast cancer remains the number one killer cancer among women in Singapore or that conducting regular Breast Self-Examinations (BSE) can help detect breast cancer early. Where there is awareness, uncertainty as to how to conduct these checks are reasons that rank high on why women do not do these vital checks on their own.

To encourage conversations on this important subject, foodpanda has joined hands with the three restaurants under Iron Chef F&B Pte Ltd, to offer these limited-edition, pink-themed dishes. Each dish will only be exclusively available for delivery orders on the platform throughout the month of October. The money raised from the sale of each dish will be channelled towards BCF in support of its continuous efforts to raise awareness of breast cancer as a life-threatening disease.

The pink-themed dishes that customers can order are:

Clan 7’s innovative take on tze-char with its Wok-fried Scallop with Beetroot, Capsicum and Asparagus – wok-fried scallops coated with a delicious, tangy glaze of beetroots, balanced with fresh flavours of gold capsicum and fresh asparagus (S$39)

COLLIN’S delicious Grilled Chicken Salad drizzled with Beetroot Yoghurt – a delectable chicken salad served with chopped romaine, freshly diced strawberries, and green apples, tied together with a creamy beetroot yoghurt dressing (S$10.80)

Saveur Thai’s tangy Thai Yen Ta Fo – a hearty Thai rice noodle dish crowned with a myriad of ingredients, complemented with a light broth flavoured with sweet fermented red rice sauce (S$10.90)

Seeing Pink

To further raise awareness of Breast Cancer Awareness month, foodpanda will also be putting together pink self-care kits that will be distributed via giveaways on social media. The pink self-care kits include limited-edition tumblers, masks, reusable metal straws and stress balls in foodpanda and breast cancer awareness’ iconic pink colour.

It also includes a book featuring the inspiring stories of young women breast cancer survivors in Singapore. Customers can also keep a lookout on foodpanda’s social media pages to learn more about the importance of BSE, self-care, and the myths about breast cancer.

(Images: foodpanda)