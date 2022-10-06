Gaggan Anand is bringing his restaurant Ms Maria & Mr Singh to Singapore later this month.

The Mexican-Indian restaurant, which will open on 24 October on Craig Road, will serve similar dishes to the original Bangkok location as well as items created specially for Singapore.

This is the first overseas outpost of Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh, which Anand launched in collaboration with The Proper Concepts Collective, a local hospitality group behind brands like The Feather Blade and Rappu.

Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh debuted in the Thai capital two years ago. Based on a fictitious love story between a Mexican girl and an Indian boy, the restaurant combines Mexican and Indian flavours into dishes like cold curry ceviche, lamb keema quesadilla, and pork vindaloo taco.

The Singapore venue will also serve certain popular dishes from Anand’s award-winning restaurant, Gaggan including his rendition of the Indian street food papdi chaat, and crab curry.

Desserts range from falooda, a Mughlai dish that sees the inclusion of avocado mousse, foie gras panna cotta with mango yuzu gel and tamarind chutney, and churros. Cocktails are created by Boo Jing Heng, beverage director of The Proper Concepts Collective and winner of the 2016 Singapore Diageo Reserve World Class bartending competition.

Prices for Gaggan Anand’s Ms Maria & Mr Singh in Singapore

Prices range between S$12++ to S$28++ for starters, while tacos, mains, and sharing plates go from S$14++ to S$32++. No prices have been released for the cocktails yet.

Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh Singapore is Anand’s first permanent restaurant here. Most recently, he ran a Gaggan pop-up at the Mandala Club that ended in June this year.

Ms. Maria and Mr. Singh is located at 43 Craig Road, Singapore 089691. Book here.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore