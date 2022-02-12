When it comes to comfort food, nothing quite hits the spot than good old fashioned fried chicken.

Just mentioning these two words is enough to evoke memories of biting into a juicy piece of meat that’s been marinated to perfection, accompanied by a deliciously crispy batter to complete the whole experience.

The diet can start tomorrow. We’ve rounded up the best fried chicken joints in Singapore that deliver to you, so you can tuck into the sinful pieces without worry. Read on for the full list.

(Hero and featured image credit: Ah Tan Wings)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

Here are the restaurants that will bring you the best fried chicken in Singapore in 2022: