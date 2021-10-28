The season of dressing up and partaking in spooky stories is here. Next to Christmas, it is probably everyone’s favourite time of the year. But beyond the parties and horror flicks and experiences, we also love indulging in festive Halloween menus.

If you’re pulling out all the stops to make this spooky occasion even better, there’s nothing like a ghoulish menu of delicious dishes to get the party started with. Those looking to enjoy the weekend at home should definitely get the Halloween Afternoon Tea set for two from Tablescape, but if you’re up for a tipple — actually, make that three — be sure to head down to Origin Grill & Bar.

Read on for all our favourite Halloween menus of 2021.

(Hero and featured image credit: Shangri-La Singapore)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.