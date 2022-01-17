Having Crepes at French Fold: An Elevated Dating Experience

Coffee is too casual. A full on dinner date might be too daunting as well. Where could you conceivably bring a date if you want to convey how serious you are about getting to know someone without it feeling too serious? We recommend you try French Fold. An all-day drinks and dining space featuring delectable French crêpes, French Fold first opened in Singapore’s bustling CBD neighbourhood, Telok Ayer and recently, they’ve opened a new outpost at Palais Renaissance, Orchard Road.

From early coffee through late night cocktails, French Fold is the ultimate dating venue simply because it offers the chi chi interiors of your favourite dining establishment without the stuffiness of one, as well as a selection of alcoholic and mocktail aperitifs that signify a more intimate dining experience. Featuring a sweet (or savoury) slice of France, French Fold, the latest venture by the Merci Marcel Group, is a picture-worthy wholly instagrammable café which also serves as a nice backdrop for a couple photograph should the moment avail itself. Nevertheless, far be it for Augustman to suggest a superficial bistro without the gastronomic chops to serve up wholesome, enjoyable fare.

“I’m not somebody who can share a crêpe. I want the whole crêpe.” – Emily in Paris

Crêpes at French Fold: Not your usual crêpes

Let it be said, we at Augustman aren’t great fans of Emily in Paris but the erstwhile marketing executive does drop a truism every now and then: you wouldn’t want to share a French Fold dish. Authentic Brittany-style crepes and galettes await at French Fold. Open from 9am to 10.30pm, French Fold’s all-day dining ethos takes it up a notch to present guests with a refreshed menu showcasing the amalgamation of local flavours with traditional French galettes and crepes. Sampling the tandoori chicken galette, we were immediately blown away by the chef’s dedication to North Asian spice-levels, rather than “Anglicise” tandoori for milder, less accustomed taste-buds, this French Fold Tandoori Chicken galette tantalised the senses with yogurt and spices accompanied with diced pineapple. Tandoori chicken is typically marinated in a mixture of dahi (yogurt) and tandoori masala, a spice blend and further seasoned with cayenne pepper, and red chilli powder, to reduce its spice levels would be to deny the very thing that makes it tandoori; hence, French Fold deserves special acclaim for this Asian-French fusion feat dubbed No. 14.

The main highlight at French Fold is of course, the crêpes. To create its signature pancakes, flour is specially sourced from Brittany, then combined with organic eggs, French ingredients, and other fresh local produce. We opted for the white and dark chocolate crêpe with cookie crumble topping. To describe how good it is, it would be best to provide an analogy: a job in luxury media typically implies that we have to stay a certain fat percentage and so, we have higher than average discipline when it comes to reigning in our sweet tooth. However, this soft French Fold crêpe was so mouth meltingly delicious that each bite required a follow up: each bite a mix of sweet, bitter (from the dark chocolate) flavours accompanied by crispy cookie crumbs. The gelato is sourced from local artisanal gelato brand Birds of Paradise with a selection including hojicha seasalt, strawberry basil, and dark chocolate sorbet. Incidentally, Birds Of Paradise at East Coast Road is awarded “Michelin Plate” or L’Assiette Michelin, a new designation used to indicate “restaurants where the inspectors have discovered quality food.”

With a seating capacity of 65 pax, this rustic and minimalistic interior differentiates French Fold Palais Renaissance from its Telok Ayer branch, incorporating a homily palette of wood and earthy tones.

390 ORCHARD ROAD 01-02

Palais Renaissance

Singapore 238871