Who doesn’t love a good hearty and delicious sandwich. Now, unless you’ve been living under a rock, there’s a high chance you’ve heard of, or at least tried the famed Banh Mi.

Think crusty baguette rolls slathered with pâté and mayo before it’s packed with pickled vegetables, cilantro and fresh chillies and doused with seasoning. Let’s not forget the mighty serving of ham, chicken, beef or pork inside that makes for a quick, satisfying lunch.

While the sandwich has become one of the most iconic street foods in Vietnam, the history of the dish far outweighs its simple appearance.

(Image credit: Amy Tran on Unsplash)

During the first World War, bread was used as a way for the French to reinforce European superiority over the Vietnamese locals — it was impossible to grow wheat in Vietnam, and the cost of importing flour from France had made bread prices far higher than the average citizen could afford. This all changed when war broke out in Europe. French officials and soldiers that were stationed in Indochina were called back to assist with war efforts, which left the Vietnamese market flooded with a surplus of European products, all at discounted prices.

When the French left, Vietnamese in the south started to modify French dishes to include local ingredients: butter was replaced with mayonnaise, and expensive cold cuts made way for vegetables. Banh Mi became a dish everyone could afford.

The scrumptious sandwich only found its way to Singapore years later, and we’re more than happy to have it on our shores. Read on our hitlist of where to get the best Banh Mi in Singapore.

Here’s where to get the best Banh Mi in Singapore:

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

(Hero image and featured image: Flo Dahm from Pexels)