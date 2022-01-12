Where To Get The Heartiest Bowls Of Bak Chor Mee In Singapore

Bak Chor Mee, or minced meat noodles, is a popular hawker noodle dish that is found almost exclusively in Singapore, Malaysia and several regions in the Guangdong province in China. The beauty of the dish lies in its simplicity — stringy noodles, tossed in delicious delectable sauce and topped with freshly cooked minced meat.

The origins of the humble bowl likely stemmed from the Teochew community, and stripped to its bare minimum, it is quite literally bak chor (minced meat) and mee (noodles). The dish is a little different depending on which country you’re dining in, but in Singapore, bak chor mee can be categorised into two versions: soup or dry.

The soup variant is a test of the chef’s skill in broth making: the clear, light-tasting soup is littered with a cloudy mix of minced pork and fats, the perfect accompaniment to the thin eggy yellow noodles. Meatballs and a healthy scoop of chopped chilli slices garnish the noodles for a warm, spicy bowl great for colder days.

As for the dry variant, the secret ingredient lies in the chilli-vinegar sauce. Thick, wavy mee pok noodles are tossed this special sauce, laying the foundation for juicy slices of stewed mushroom, minced pork and glorious pieces of deep-fried lard. Other additional ingredients like pork liver, wontons, and fish balls vary from stall to stall.

We don’t know about you, but we’re salivating just thinking of these moreish bowls.

(Main and featured image: 58 Minced Meat Noodle)

Read on for the list of stalls that are serving the best bak chor mee in Singapore: