Where To Go For The Most Delectable And Delicious Cream Puffs In Singapore

Light, fluffy and filled with luscious cream, the cream puff is undoubtedly everyone’s favourite ‘go-to’ sweet treat.
The pretty pastries may not look as sophisticated as their other pastry cousins, such as the Mont Blanc or the Mille-feuille, but they remain to be one of the most iconic pastries in France. And yes, they may not advocate for the healthiest of diets, but do we really need that kind of negativity in our life? The answer is a resounding “No”.
Known to the French as choux à la crème, and to others as profiteroles, we’ve gathered some of our favourite shops in Singapore that’s dishing out the best versions of these indulgent treats.
From classic options elevated with Hokkaido milk at Baristart to a tasty infusion of a popular local flavour at Pulse Patisserie, read on for the full list of where to get the best cream puffs in Singapore.
Baristart’s cream puff is seriously the stuff of dreams. You’d have to use two hands to hold it, but if you’re one for appearances, then we recommend a knife and fork because it will be a gloriously messy affair. The delicate, crispy shell is littered with crunchy sugary pearls, but bite through the satisfying crunch and you’ll get to its delicious Hokkaido BIEI Jersey Milk custard cream centre. Have yourself a freshly brewed latte while you’re there too.
The cream puff takes on a local spin here at Pulse Patisserie. Think mini choux pastries stuffed with a savoury salted egg custard that oozes out with every bite. Besides the salted egg yolk choux pastries, they’ve got some beautiful croquembouche (cream puffs piled into a cone to form a tower) designs for any type of occasion. For these special orders, guests will be able to choose up to three flavours for their cream puffs, ranging from fruity numbers like passionfruit and strawberry to decadent options like hazelnut praline and lavender chocolate.
To say we’re in love with Pantler’s cream puff is an understatement. Think a delicate choux pastry baked to perfection, before it’s generously filled with luxurious, velvety cream punctuated by crunchy nougatines to give the entire dessert an additional layer of texture. We’ll take a box of nine, please.
If you haven’t heard of Kazo yet, it’s time to get schooled. The famous Taiwanese bakery, which goes by the name Nichifu in Taiwan, specialises in the very thing you’re looking for: cream puffs. To ensure consistency of their products across all outlets, every ingredient is flown in from Taiwan on a regular basis. There are four Crispy Cream Puff options here at Kazo Singapore: Chocolate, Hokkaido cream, Matcha and Durian, best paired with a bottle of freshly brewed Organic Soya Bean.
Chances are, you’ve probably had the Cheesecake and the Cheese cookies from Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory. If you’re looking to try something different on their menu, however, we recommend some of their cream puffs. Their take on cream puff is dubbed the Milk Pie, which is essentially Japanese mascarpone cheese and cream wrapped in what we’d consider a cross between a choux and a filo pastry. While it usually comes in just one flavour, they do have occasional seasonal flavours like Dark-Chocolate-Drizzled Milk Pie for Christmas.
Ok, we’re cheating a little with these cream buns from PIPES by Hattendo, but we really couldn’t resist adding them to the mix. After all, when else can we justify having a sweet, creamy treat for breakfast? The custard remains one the bestsellers here, but if you’d like to try a selection, we suggest getting a box of five, where you can add flavours like azuki bean, chocolate and matcha to the mix. This seasonal period, they’ve also come up with the Yuzu Cream Bun, complete with pure Yuzu essence infused custard cream and kochi jelly.
