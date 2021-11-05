When it comes to desserts or a decadent sweet treat, nothing quite compares to a simple slice of chocolate cake.
Fruity cream cakes are, of course, delicious in their own way. But it’s all or nothing for us, and the the most indulgent treat of them all, in our books, is a slice of thick and moist chocolate cake. Better yet if it’s generously layered in ganache or fudge. decadent treat.
The best part? Science can back up our love for these chocolatey slices. Eating chocolate releases neurotransmitters like endorphins, dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin in our brain. The combination of this quartet means that chocolates are the best mood-lifters, and is a big reason why it eating it makes us so happy. Apart from the addictive taste, that is.
Whether you like your cakes extra dense and fudgy, chiffon-light, or laced with peanut butter, durian or banana for a little twist, Singapore has just about every type of chocolate cake covered. The next step then, is finding them. If you’re looking for an indulgent treat, we’ve rounded up the best ones on the island.
Here’s where to find the best chocolate cakes in Singapore:
Lana Cakes is one for all the nostalgia-seeking diners out there. The time-honoured locale has been satisfying cocoa lovers across the island since 1964, and their pillowy soft chocolate chiffon cake remains a benchmark for many establishments here. While we recommend first timers to get the classic chocolate fudge cake, we promise that the F.L.O Fudge Lovers Only cake — aka one-third cake and two-thirds chocolatey, fudgy goodness — will be just as decadent too.
Local brand Awfully Chocolate is a household name for many, famed for chocolate treats that range from cakes and truffles to their own dark chocolate ice cream. Gluten-free friends will enjoy the Flourless Chocolate Cake, while mille crepe fans will fall right in love with the Chocolate Mille Crepe, a delightfully light option that’s made with 20 layers of dark chocolate crepes and silky dark chocolate cream. Our top pick? The Chocolate Banana Cake, which uses only local bananas like pisang mas or pisang rajah that’s been sourced from small farms.
There are few chocolate cakes as photogenic as P.S. Cafe’s. Sitting in a pool of rich hot fudge sauce, the Double Chocolate Blackout Cake is generously stacked with moist, chocolatey cake and rich dark chocolate ganache. If one warm slice with a scoop of vanilla ice cream isn’t enough, there’s also a hefty three-kilogram version that will no doubt spark plenty of joy at any celebration. Just remember to head to the gym afterwards.
The Dark Gallery has always been one of our go-to spots for a truly hedonistic chocolate ice-cream treat, so it’s no surprise that we’re making a beeline for the joint whenever we crave a good slice of chocolate cake. Besides the Signature Dark Chocolate Cake and Dark Chocolate Cheesecake — both seriously good options, mind you — consider the chocolate ice-cream cake selection here too.
Lavo remains one of our top choices for a boozy weekend brunch, or just a mouthwatering meal with a spectacular view of the city — after all, there aren’t many places that can beat the scenery from the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands. Here, a must-order for us is their decadent 20-layer peanut butter mascarpone and chocolate cake, an imposing treat that’s worth all the calories.
Like many Singaporeans, we’re obsessed with durian, so what better way to combine our love of the King of Fruit than with chocolate cake? Upcakes clearly knows the way to our hearts. Here, slice open the dark, moist exterior of the MSW Durian Chocolate Cake to reveal a beautiful golden, fresh MSW pulp centre. Bittersweet heaven, here we come.
Anything with chocolate is an incredibly indulgent affair, so if you’re thinking of relieving some of that calorie guilt, consider this healthier option at Bob the Baker Boy. Crafted with zero-added sugar and 55-percent chocolate couverture from Belgium, this moist, retro-style cake is bound to be a sure hit amongst health-conscious diners across generations.
