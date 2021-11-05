When it comes to desserts or a decadent sweet treat, nothing quite compares to a simple slice of chocolate cake.

Fruity cream cakes are, of course, delicious in their own way. But it’s all or nothing for us, and the the most indulgent treat of them all, in our books, is a slice of thick and moist chocolate cake. Better yet if it’s generously layered in ganache or fudge. decadent treat.

The best part? Science can back up our love for these chocolatey slices. Eating chocolate releases neurotransmitters like endorphins, dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin in our brain. The combination of this quartet means that chocolates are the best mood-lifters, and is a big reason why it eating it makes us so happy. Apart from the addictive taste, that is.

Bruce Bogtrotter knows what’s good.

Whether you like your cakes extra dense and fudgy, chiffon-light, or laced with peanut butter, durian or banana for a little twist, Singapore has just about every type of chocolate cake covered. The next step then, is finding them. If you’re looking for an indulgent treat, we’ve rounded up the best ones on the island.

Here’s where to find the best chocolate cakes in Singapore: