Good on its own, or even with a serving of fresh soft-boiled eggs, there’s simplicity in kaya toast that is to be appreciated.

A staple and iconic dish of Singapore’s (next to Chilli crab, naturally), kaya toast is arguably one of our best and most beloved creations. More than just a tourist must-eat, kaya toast is a classic breakfast menu that’s loved for its simplicity, not to mention the harmonious blend of sweet, toasty, and savoury textures and flavours all at once.

All it takes is warm and crispy toasted bread, slathered with delicious kaya (coconut jam), and a slice of butter. The secret to a good kaya toast lies in both the bread and the kaya itself, which is made with a base of coconut milk, eggs and sugar.

Still, despite its simplistic nature, there are several variations of kaya toast that can be found. Some prefer their bread soft and fluffy, while others like theirs kissed by a charcoal grill for that oh-so-satisfying crunch. Some locales offer the sweeter gula melaka kaya spread, and traditional Hainanese joints tend to serve up a custard-like version that’s much more pandan-forward.

And then there’s the way it is consumed. Some prefer it simply on its own while some have a preference of dunking it into soft boiled eggs or their hot coffee or milk tea. Regardless of which you prefer, there’s no denying that almost everyone has their own way of enjoying their kaya toast.

Besides old coffeeshops like Heap Seng Leong, our list of best kaya toast in Singapore also includes a version from Good Morning Nanyang Cafe that replaces white bread with orange ciabatta for a modern twist. Beyond the ever dependable Ya Kun, here are six other spots you can get your hands on some truly delicious servings.

Where to find the best kaya toast in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: Chee Siong Teh/Getty Images & @travlim)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore