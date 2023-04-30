New Delhi restaurant Indian Accent is set to pop up in Singapore next month as the latest big name in Mandala Masters’ culinary residency programme.

The highly lauded modern Indian restaurant will be at Mandala Club from 9 to 25 May, led by chefs Manish Mehrotra and Shantanu Mehrotra, as well as their 40-strong team.

They will be serving signature dishes in four- to nine-course set menus for lunch and dinner, with prices starting at S$188++.

Indian Accent opened in 2009 with the aim of updating classic Indian food for contemporary diners. Helmed by culinary director Manish Mehrotra and executive chef Shantanu Mehrotra, the restaurant garnered praise for its combination of unusual ingredients, various culinary techniques, and local traditions. It placed 19th in the 2023 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, and was listed in TIME Magazine’s ‘World’s 100 Greatest Places.’ The restaurant opened an outpost in New York in 2016.

At the pop-up, diners can expect iconic dishes such as Kanyakumari crab, a speciality from southern India, which will be paired with sago pongal and caviar. Wagyu is turned into Hyderabad-style pathar kebab with bone marrow nihari and lily buds, while butter chicken kulcha will be served with black dairy dal and raita made with wasabi and cucumber. For dessert, expect doda burfi treacle tart glazed with caramelised milk ice-cream. The Indian Accent pop-up will also offer vegetarian menus.

Four, seven, and nine courses are available during lunch, while dinner is either seven or nine courses. Diners can add on drinks pairing featuring wines, cocktails, and infusions by Varun Sharma and Kevin Rodrigues, who respectively run the bar and wine programme at Indian Accent’s parent company, EHV International.

Prices start at S$188++ for a four-course lunch menu, and peaks at S$288++ for the nine-course dinner option. Bookings for the general public will open on 26 April.

“The Mandala Masters residency provides a wonderful opportunity for us to share our enthusiasm for the exquisite intricacies of our culture by showcasing the harmonies and subtleties of flavours that can be found in Indian cuisine,” Manish said.

Indian Accent is the latest feature in Mandala Masters‘ series of pop-ups by world-renowned restaurants. It follows two-Michelin-starred Japan restaurant Narisawa, three-starred Mirazur by Mauro Colagreco from France, and Thailand’s Gaggan Anand.

Indian Accent pop-up in Singapore

9-25 May 2023Mandala Club, 31 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089845Lunch (From 12pm Tuesdays to Sundays): S$188++ – S$288++

Dinner (from 6pm Tuesdays to Sundays): S$238++ – S$288++Priority Access for Mandala Genesis NFT Members and Mandala Club Members is now open.Non-members can sign up here for priority access. General launch will start on 26 April.

(Hero and feature images credit: Indian Accent/ Mandala Masters)Find out more about the restaurant here.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore