India consists of 29 states holding a vast wealth of different cultures and traditions, and this diversity unsurprisingly extends to their sweets.

Like their savoury dishes, Indian confectionaries (also known as mithai) are just as varied, complex, and compelling, with each cultural group having their own version. However, many of them share common ingredients. There’s usually a grain or bean flour like chickpea. It’s often cooked in ghee and sweetened with an unrefined cane sugar called jaggery. Additional flavourings include cardamon, rosewater, saffron, pistachio, coconut, or dried fruits.

These mithai are consumed on a daily basis, but with Deepavali coming on 24 October this year, we thought it’s appropriate to round up six traditional Indian sweets that easily available in Singapore. Read on to find out more and where you can get them.

Burfi

Burfi is a confectionary made from milk and sugar. Either condensed milk or milk powder is used, and it’s cooked over a low flame until a dough forms. The dough is poured onto a baking tray, flavoured with ingredients like pistachio, cashew, cardamon, or dried fruit. An edible gold or silver leaf is also commonly pressed on top. The dough is allowed to set until it becomes firm then cut into rectangular shapes.

Jamun

Jamun is a round, dairy-based sweet. It’s traditionally made from milk curds called khoya but sometimes milk powder is used instead. Flour and ghee is added to khoya and the mixture is kneaded until a dough forms. It is then divided into balls, fried in oil, and coated in a sugar syrup.

Kheer

Kheer is a pudding made from milk, sugar, and a grain-like basmati rice. The grain is simmered in milk until mushy before sugar is added. Other flavourings like pistachio, cardamon, and rosewater can be included. Before serving, it’s sometimes garnished with saffron and dried fruits.

Ladoo

Ladoo, sometimes spelled laddu or laddoo, is a meatball-shaped sweet. It’s commonly made from chickpea flour called besan, but other alternatives include wheat or ground coconut. The flour is combined with spices like saffron (or an artificial alternative) for colour, fried in ghee, then combined with a sugar syrup. Flavourings such as dried fruit, nuts, and seeds are added before it’s shaped and allowed to cool.

Peda

Peda is another khoya-based sweet. It’s shaped like a thick coin and has a design pressed into it. To make it, khoya, sugar, milk, and a powdered spice like cardamon are mixed and simmered until it thickens. The mixture is then cooled, separated into small pieces, and shaped in a mould. Sometimes nuts like almond or pistachio are added on top.

Jalebi

Delightfully sweet and unapologetically orange, Jalebi has been a mainstay in the Indian sweet repertoire for decades – and for good reason. The chewy and crunchy dessert is made by deep-frying a flour batter in twisty pretzel-like shapes, before being dipped in sugar syrup. Rose water is also sometimes used to add a sweet fragrance to the dessert.

