Gardens by the Bay will welcome Jurassic Nest next week, a dinosaur-themed food hall they are calling “the first of its kind in Singapore.”

Slated to launch on 18 November, the establishment will bring together hawker brands from across the island, with the majority recognised by the Michelin Guide.

Jurassic Nest will also display large replicas of dinosaurs, including one standing at five metres tall, surrounded by lush vegetation designed to reflect their environment. The prehistoric creatures are automated and will move during daily shows.

The food hall will have seven vendors in total, with more than half recognised by Michelin. They range from Bismillah Biryani, a Pakistani-style biryani restaurant on Dunlop Street that scooped a Bib Gourmand this year, to Tsuta, a Japanese ramen chain whose original Tokyo location was the first ramen shop in the world to get a Michelin star.

Other include Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang from Yishun Park Hawker Centre, which debuted in the 2021 guide, as well as Hawker Chan, the world’s first Michelin-starred hawker stall that now has a Bib Gourmand for its Smith Street outlet.

Took Lae Dee will also be launching at Jurassic Nest. The Thai restaurant chain is a popular round-the-clock eatery in Bangkok with a local branch at Tai Seng. Joining it is JN Cafe, which will serve brunch staples such as waffles and sandwiches, as well as a new concept by the Putien Group called Mama. No prices have been announced, but selected dishes start from S$8.80.

The food hall will exhibit 18 prehistoric creatures, including tyrannosaurus rex, oviraptor, and the five-metre-tall brachiosaurus. The animatronic dinosaurs are also programmed to move to a soundtrack during hourly shows daily. Other attractions include an educational trail to the surrounding gardens for visitors to discover plant species that existed since ancient times.

Jurassic Nest is located at Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore