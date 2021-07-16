Lady M-known for their signature Mille Crêpes-is offering a new dining experience at ION Orchard. The newly launched Lady M Champagne Bar is the world’s first and introduces a new luxurious element to the brand.

The open concept 44-seater setting exudes an inviting grandeur. Diners can choose between sitting at a curved horseshoe bar counter to watch champagne being poured or a more intimate dining area, complete with marble top tables.

In addition to their quintessential Signature Mille Crêpes (S$14), the exclusive Champagne Mille Crêpes (S$25) make a comeback. Introduced in 2019 as a holiday special, this creation is a bubbly infused adaptation of the signature. Hand-brushed layers of strawberry laced pastry cream are sandwiched in between dainty crêpe layers. To emphasise the champagne flavour, cubes of champagne gelee have been infused with Rosé Première Cuvée Extra Brut Bruno Paillard Champagne.



A new high-tea experience (S$60) also accompanies the introduction of their in-house champagne. Ideated for a weekend affair, multi-tiered trays have been lined with savoury and sweet libations. These include an Open-Faced Lobster Toast with sinfully buttered bread, a Truffle Cream Crab Tartlet, a signature cake of the month, Petit Berry Tartlets and a Petit Berry Choux.

The high-tea experience will only be available from 17 July onwards, with a minimum company of two. Choose between 12pm and 3pm slots and enjoy the full experience of the two-tier set complete with a pot of tea of your choice and a full tea trolley ritual (inclusive of watching your chosen tea brew for precisely four minutes).

A concise selection of appetisers and mains is also available exclusively to the boutique. Try a light, pasta dish of Chilled Caviar Angel Hair (S$40) for umami twirls of angel hair pasta, coated with in-house made Shio Kombu dressing. It’s finished with generous speckles of imported European caviar. For more satiation, the Creamy Lobster Fettucine (S$32) will satisfy you with its velvety base and sustainably caught wild Maine lobster chunks.

Vintage and Multi-Vintage, the selections are predominantly sourced from esteemed wineries, with a primary focus on Bruno Paillard Champagnes. Said champagne range is known for its elegant complexity that mirrors Lady M’s cakes.

Guests can choose to chase their meal with champagnes by the glass (S$19 onwards), celebrate with a bottle (S$109 onwards) or keep it simple with the Champagne Cake Set (S$32) that comprises of a slice of Lady M cake. Wines are also available, and diners can select from the broad range of reds, whites, and sweets to accompany their meal or dessert.

