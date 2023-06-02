Lau Pa Sat is an inextricable part of Singapore’s heritage, and these stalls offer both a glimpse of the country’s evolving culinary landscape and the best food at the historic hawker centre.

Located in the Central Business District, Lau Pa Sat, which means “old market” in Hokkien, was Singapore’s first wet market. The Victorian-style building was completed in 1894 but its origins can be traced back to 1823 when it was a timber and attap structure known as Telok Ayer Market.

In 1972, Lau Pa Sat was transformed into a hawker centre and was gazetted as a national monument the following year. Since its last renovation in 2014, the building now houses around 80 food stalls selling iconic local dishes like Hokkien noodles and thunder tea rice. In the evening, Lau Pa Sat’s adjoining Boon Tat Street closes to traffic and transforms into Satay Street, where multiple vendors grill meat skewers over charcoal fire, and dining happens under the sky.

At the same time, Lau Pa Sat is also home to hawkers that reflect the changing palates of Singapore. At Munchi Pancakes, the traditional min jiang kueh gets turned into an enclosed pancake with modern flavours, while Butter & Cream Bakery transforms the humble egg tart with salted egg. Others, like Rokus, combines Korean flavours into a burger while Project Açai serves the refreshing superfood dessert with nuts and fruits.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor looking for the best of Singaporean cuisine, or a local who simply wants a satisfying, fuss-free meal, check out all of the best local food offerings below.

Lau Pa Sat is located at 18 Raffles Quay, Singapore 048582.

(Hero and featured images credits: Lau Pa Sat / Facebook)

10 hawker stalls at Lau Pa Sat for the best food