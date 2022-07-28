Lime Restaurant is clawing back the past two years by throwing the popular Lobsterfest once again, this time in a bigger guise for 2022.

On now till 31 August, the venue at Parkroyal Collection Pickering is serving buffets and set lunches showcasing the prized crustacean in various ways, accompanied by drinks and daily entertainment for a shell of a time.

Returning favourites include Chilli Crab Lobster, Black Pepper Lobster, and Steamed Lobster with Golden Garlic Paste and Wine, as well as Lime’s signature Lobster Laksa and Lobster Risotto in Tarragon Cream. For the purists, there is always lobster on ice.

At Lime’s alfresco area, a barbecue live station will be offering unlimited portions of chargrilled lobsters with a trio of sauces: Hollandaise, BBQ Smoked Hickory or Spicy Avocado. At the table, sharing dishes such as Lobster Cocktail and Spicy Lobster Mango Skewers will be passed around.

For diners without an ocean for appetites, Lime has a three-course set lunch featuring Lobster Cauliflower Bisque, California Lobster Roll, and Homemade Lobster Tortellini. Dessert and beer or cocktail are also included.

Then raise your pincers in the air as a DJ dishes out tunes over performances by a mime and jugglers from Mondays to Wednesdays. See below for more details.

Lobsterfest 2022

15 July – 31 August 2022

Buffet Dinner

Mondays – Sundays

6.30pm – 10pm

S$138++

Includes unlimited beer, chilled juices, soft drinks, coffee, tea and a fresh coconut as welcome drink

Buffet Brunch

Saturdays and Sundays

12.30pm – 3.30pm

S$88++

Includes selected lobster dishes

Three-course Set Lunch

Mondays – Fridays

12pm – 1.30pm

S$38++

Lime Restaurant, 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore