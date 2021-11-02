Netflix’s Money Heist is coming to an end. The final season will air on the streamer on 3 December, bringing an end to the adventures of the La Resistance. Despite the culmination of the series, Magnum is offering fans a chance to bid a sweet goodbye with its Money Heist collab.

The world’s leading ice cream brand, has announced a partnership with famed Netflix series. This unique collaboration includes exclusive retails bundles, fan giveaways, and brand-new AR offerings on social media.

Money Heist certainly needs no introduction. Since its release in 2017, the show has become a worldwide phenomenon with a massive fan following. In fact, it has become the most in-demand series globally across all platforms. This collaboration seeks to pay homage to the final heist with a sweet send off.

Pleasure Seekers and Money Heist fans can expect exclusive deals and opportunities to acquire Magnum Ice Creams and Money Heist merchandise to help them immerse themselves in the riveting storyline and feel like a real recruit in The Professor’s crew.

Exclusive Merch & Bundles

As part of the partnership, five curated Ice Cream bundles with Money Heist merchandise will be retailed exclusively on GrabMart. Prices range from S$18.90 to S$32.50 and will be available from 8 November to 12 December 2021 (while stocks last).

Fans who want to get their hands on exclusive Money Heist merch may want to keep their eyes peeled on social media. Working with key influencers in the lifestyle space such as Soh Pei Shi and Xiao Ming, the two brands will be running giveaways in November. Up for grabs are curated sets of memorabilia, including replica gold bars, red jumpsuits, Dali masks and tote bags.

The Augmented Reality (AR) filter on Instagram will also unveil the secret message from La Banda. From 22 November to 13 December 2021, 60 lucky fans who share their videos stand a chance to win other exclusive prizes as well.

More details here.

(Images: Magnum)