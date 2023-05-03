Japan’s largest doughnut chain, Mister Donut is opening in Singapore this month, bringing its signature Pon De Ring mochi doughnuts in exclusive flavours.

The brand will launch on 21 May at Bishan’s Junction 8 shopping mall with a menu of 20 classic and local-only options, which are made fresh daily from Japan-imported flour, cream custard, and doughnut coating.

Mister Donut was started in the US in 1955 by Harry Winouker, after he broke off a partnership with his brother-in-law and Dunkin’ Donuts founder, Bill Rosenberg. The brand was introduced to Japan in 1971.

Today, there are over 900 Mister Donut stores across Japan, as well as locations in Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia. The Singapore franchise is owned by Japanese multi-brand food and beverage operator, RE&S Enterprises Pte Ltd, who ran a month-long Mister Donut pop-up in Jurong last year.

The highlight at Mister Donut is the Pon De Ring, which features eight dough balls shaped into a circle. Flavours range from the original to two Singapore-only options, chocolate and strawberry chocolate.

Also on the menu are the ridged French Cruller doughnuts, and traditional yeast doughnuts in flavours such as Honey Dip and Sugar Raised.

All doughnuts are priced between S$2.30 to S$2.50, and are available in bundle purchases of half a dozen for S$14 or 10 for S$23. Purchases are capped at 10 pieces (Pon De Ring are limited to a maximum of 4 pieces) per transaction.

While no other stores have been announced, RE&S Enterprises is working with Mister Donut’s parent company, Duskin Co., Ltd to introduce new flavours to Singapore.

(Hero and feature images credit: Mister Donut)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore