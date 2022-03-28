Where To Go For Good Old-Fashioned Steak And Fries In Singapore

For an unapologetically bistro experience, order steak and fries (or steak frites), which you can get from these six best restaurants in Singapore serving the classic French dish.
It’s a meal that sounds straightforward: a cut of beef, usually ribeye, a sauce – either béarnaise or the red wine-based Bordelaise – thin cut French fries, perhaps a salad. But its simplicity demands quality ingredients: a juicy, tender and properly charred steak. A smooth sauce. Fries that are both crunchy and soft.
The dish is most commonly found in bistros and brasseries throughout France, and likewise in Singapore. There’s Bistro Du Vin, which has been serving French comfort food since 2009. Braseiro bills itself as the home of “authentic French Steak-frites,” while Brasserie Gavroche aspires to honest, traditional French cooking.
Café Aux Bacchanales does Steak Frites with a Japanese-French approach, and L’Entrecôte stars ribeye and fries. Finally, Les Bouchons puts the dish on a throne with a bold declaration. See below for more.
6 best restaurants in Singapore for classic steak and fries:
Bistro Du Vin is the Les Amis Group’s stab at recreating the French bistro in Singapore, from the furnishing right down to the warm service style, music and memorabilia decorating the walls. Their Steak Frites (S$56++) further cements the vibe; a seared hunk of Australian black Angus ribeye with French fries, salad and your choice of béarnaise or red wine sauce.
11.30am to 2pm, 6pm to 10.30pm
Braseiro’s signature dish is a ribeye cut (S$19.90++) grilled over the fire until thoroughly caramelised. It comes with unlimited house-made fries and salad, and there’s an option to upsize your protein to up to 400g, or have it in the form of beef skewers.
Daily, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm
Brasserie Gavroche is Singapore’s answer to classic Brasserie cooking, Founded by Chef Owner Frederic Colin in 2011, he recreates recipes from his chef grandfather Henri like this Steak Frites (S$54++), which brings together juicy ribeye with creamy béarnaise sauce and crunchy French fries.
Weekdays, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6.30pm to 10pm
Saturdays, 6pm to 10pm
From France by the way of Japan is Café Aux Bacchanales, a French-Japanese bistro that opened its first international outpost in Singapore after locations across Japan. They aim to offer an authentic Parisienne dining experience through dishes like Steak Frites, which includes a 250g cut of ribeye (S$34.80) or sirloin (S$32.80) with Bordelaise sauce and fries.
Daily, 11am to 10pm
L’Entrecôte is a French restaurant specialising in the quintessential steak and fries. Their rendition, which involves tender beef rib, their secret L’Entrecôte sauce, bottomless golden French fries, and green salad with walnuts, is a delight and unmistakably bistro in spirit.
Multiple locations in Singapore
Les Bouchons declares itself as the “King of Steak & Fries,” a bold statement that they back up by serving Angus ribeye padded with butter, mixed salad and free-flow French fries (S$50). If you’re feeling like royalty, opt for the Super Entrecôte upgrade: a 500g cut of Black Angus filet that’s big enough for two (or one very hungry individual).
Multiple locations across Singapore
