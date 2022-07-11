Paya Lebar as we know today, is a bustling precinct.

Yet, this wasn’t the case just a couple of years ago. Home to two MRT lines, Paya Lebar used to be a transitionary station, a place where commuters on the East-West line would use to transfer to the Circle Line and vice versa — and that’s just about it.

With the construction of the mixed-use development Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ), however, everything changed. The sprawling four-hectare complex saw a combination of residential, retail, and office spaces, and today, is one of the most convenient locales residents can head to for just about anything they need.

Naturally this leads to good food and drink and fortunately this area is in no short supply for both. For adventurous foodies, a quick hop over to this precinct will unveil some appetizing choices. From late-night (as late as it can get) drinks to afternoon brunch, we’ve got you covered for all the dining spots in the neighbourhood.

So the next time you find yourself here, we hope this list of what to eat and drink in this neighbourhood will come in handy…

(Hero and featured image credit: Knots Cafe and Living)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore