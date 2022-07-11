Paya Lebar as we know today, is a bustling precinct.
Yet, this wasn’t the case just a couple of years ago. Home to two MRT lines, Paya Lebar used to be a transitionary station, a place where commuters on the East-West line would use to transfer to the Circle Line and vice versa — and that’s just about it.
With the construction of the mixed-use development Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ), however, everything changed. The sprawling four-hectare complex saw a combination of residential, retail, and office spaces, and today, is one of the most convenient locales residents can head to for just about anything they need.
Naturally this leads to good food and drink and fortunately this area is in no short supply for both. For adventurous foodies, a quick hop over to this precinct will unveil some appetizing choices. From late-night (as late as it can get) drinks to afternoon brunch, we’ve got you covered for all the dining spots in the neighbourhood.
So the next time you find yourself here, we hope this list of what to eat and drink in this neighbourhood will come in handy…
Chef Damian D’Silva’s latest venture is a must-visit if you’re in the Paya Lebar area. With an all-day menu with differing dishes throughout the day, to say you’ll need more than one visit is quite the understatement: we reckon at least three. Highlights here include plates of what chef Damian calls Signature New Heritage cuisine, as well as the uncommonly found dishes like the Kai Fan.
Call us basic, but Kajiken is one of our favourite spots for a Mazesoba fix. The chain is probably the first, if not one of the first dedicated maze soba restaurants in Singapore that opened here back in 2016. The constant queues and packed seatings, as with many locales in Singapore, are a good indicator of the food: many come for the classic Mazesoba Nagoya Style, but if you’re feeling really peckish that day, you’d best be ordering a bowl of the Mazesobe With All Toppings.
(Image credit: @cafehoppingkids via Instagram)
Zing by Xi Yan is a conscious-dining concept that’s built in collaboration with The Social Kitchen. The Asian fusion cafe serves up a whole range of items on the menu: from salads and grain bowls to pasta and noodle dishes, you’ll find a rather extensive selection of dishes for just about any diner.
(Image credit: @zingbyxiyan via Instagram)
Barbecue is often a communal affair, but sometimes we want a quick fix without involving another person at the table. Yakiniku Like has got your back. Think individual and smokeless grills for a fuss-free affair, complete with a menu of beef, pork and chicken for you to choose from.
(Image credit: @yakinikulikesg via Instagram)
Patisserie Clé is probably the first place we’d think of for some delectable tarts, and we won’t ever pass up an opportunity to order some for a special occasion. Apart from seasonal flavours and the Orh Blanc tart, we find the personalised Tart Gift Box particularly great to bring to gatherings too.
(Image credit: @patisserie.cle via Instagram)
Want to head to a garden cafe within the Garden City itself? Try Knots Cafe & Living. You’ll find your usual cafe fare here — waffles, pastas and coffee is of course, expected, but what really makes the place stand out is its interior. The two-storey locale is filled with greenery and interesting home decor items perfect for the gram, and some of these items are availble for purchase as well.
(Image credit: @mnsnan via Instagram)
There’s nothing really like knocking back some drinks with your friends after a long week of work, and if you’re in the Paya Lebar area, Hibiki Sake Bar & Dine makes for a good option. As its name suggests, the drink of choice here is sake, and those who need some food to go with their drinks can also check out the neat menu of skewers, oden, tempura too.
(Image credit: hibiki.sake.bar.and.dine via Instagram)