Best New Afternoon Tea Menus To Try Out In Singapore Right Now

Ready for a spot of afternoon tea this week?
A necessary indulgence for the most stressful of days, or a treat to catch up on the tea you’ve missed, we’re sure even the most jaded of friends will find themselves indulging in a photo opportunity or two after they’ve settled into the locale.
It can be difficult to choose where to head to for afternoon tea in Singapore, especially given the number of options there are, but don’t fret. We’re here to help you narrow down your options with the latest offerings in town.
Those who enjoy luxuriating in a botanical environment (indoors of course, the heat is too much to bear) can spend time at the Floral Weekend Afternoon Tea by Nicolai Bergmann at [email protected], where diners partake in scrumptious sweets and floral-inspired craft cocktails. Fancy something a little more Chinese? Mott 32’s weekend Afternoon High Tea, in all its soup dumpling galore, may just be what you’re looking for.
We’ve even included a staycation option that comes with an afternoon of dining in bed (that’s the InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay’s High Tea in Bed) that’s perfect for couples who are thinking of celebrating Valentine’s Day soon.
All the new afternoon tea menus in Singapore to look out for:
(Hero and featured image credit: [email protected])
This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.
Raffles Hotel Singapore’s The Grand Lobby is bringing diners on another exciting gastronomic affair around the world, this time to the coastal city of Oslo, Norway. The Oslo Afternoon Tea experience sees a host of savouries such as the Pastrami Sandwich with Tangy Mayonnaise, served alongside a seafood galore that includes bites like the Avocado Hash with Smoked Salmon & Semi-Boiled Quail Egg, and traditional pickled herring Rollmops with Beetroot & Horseradish Cream.
You can’t miss the Norwegian sweet treats on the three-tiered silver stand either — think classics like the Fyrstekake, a rich Norwegian cardamom and almond tart and the Skillingsboller, classic Norwegian cinnamon buns.
If you want to go all out for your afternoon tea this weekend (or weekday for that matter) spend it at InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay’s High Tea in Bed staycation. As part of their Diamond Anniversary, the 2D1N staycation comes with a beautiful charcuterie board that’s packed with cheeses, cold cuts, fruits, and a trio of lip-smacking bruschetta that can be enjoyed anytime between 3pm to 5pm via in-room dining. The exclusive offer also comes inclusive of breakfast for two the next day, S$100 Publico dining credits to be enjoyed during your stay (advance reservations at Publico required) and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot, Yellow Label Brut Champagne.
Celebrate the new year the best way you know how: with MO Bar’s Oriental Afternoon Tea, of course. Available daily, the decadent menu comes with scrumptious savoury treats such as the Crispy Prawn Ball dressed with cereal egg floss and salted egg mayonnaise, Mala Toast and creamy chicken mousseline, and the Char Siew Pork on brioche with cucumber and glazed pineapple.
What about sweets, you ask? Think tropical flavours like those in the Mandarin Orange Marmalade with citrus mousse and Ong Lai Crunchy Choux with pineapple compote. If you prefer to dine at home, the new Oriental Afternoon Tea is also available for island-wide delivery or pick-up daily from 2 to 6pm.
Give yourself an ethereal treat this weekend at the Floral Weekend Afternoon Tea over at [email protected] Fresh flowers and greens are dreamed up by Nicolai Bergmann, celebrity florist and floral art director at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, while the botanical-inspired sweets you’ll be feasting on will be concocted by pastry chef Audrey Yee.
That’s not all: Head Bartender Sophia Kang and Bar Manager Gabriel Carlos, formerly of Manhattan, have also come together to craft floral-inspired craft cocktails like the floral gin-forward Hanami for the balmy afternoon too.
Some of us enjoy Cantonese plates more than others for tea, and if that sounds like you then you won’t go wrong with Mott 32’s brand-new Afternoon High Tea set menu. Only available on weekends and public holidays from 3 – 5pm, the four-course menu comes fitted with an appetiser platter, a trio of dim sum, a main, and a dessert. We’re talking dishes like the hot & sour Shanghainese soup dumplings and Mott 32’s rendition of cold free-range chicken, coriander, black truffle. End off the generous meal with a refreshing bowl of sweetened guava soup, studded with with chewy sago pearls and fresh fragrant pomelo.
Those who love strawberries can get their fill of the juicy red fruit over at Conrad Centennial Singapore’s Simply Strawberries Afternoon Tea. Besides a free flow of Ronnefeldt tea or Brazilian coffee throughout your meal, the high tea experience is laced with sweets throughout. Think bites of the classic strawberry shortcake, mango strawberry tartlets, and strawberry, tomato, mozzarella on toast. We may be rolling out pink and stuffed to brim, but who’s complaining?
Yes, this isn’t exactly a set menu for afternoon tea, but if you prefer something a little more casual in town, this will tickle your fancy. After a successful debut in Singapore last year, Mr Holmes’ Bakehouse is kicking off 2022 with a new a la carte menu of bakes that’s great for a quick catch up session between you and your friends. This includes a twice-baked Pistachio Mixed Berry Croissant and three new stuffed brioche donuts: Speculoos, Milk Chocolate Earl Grey and the weekend exclusive Mango Chilli Lime. If you’re one for savouries, don’t fret. Order a serving of the new Bacon Mac & Cheese Danish or the Spinach Artichoke Slice and you’ll be all set.